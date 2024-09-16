The Ark: Garnet Takes Charge in a Clip From "It Should Have Been You" (Exclusive)

Christie Burke heads up a new clip from "It Should Have Been You."

SYFY has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at this week's episode of The Ark, titled "It Should Have Been You." In the episode, which was directed by Sandra Mitrović (Last Call) from a screenplay by Madeline Hendricks Lewen (Jane the Virgin, Good Trouble), "a freak accident traps Garnet and Ian alone in the empty ship where they may have to remain for the rest of their lives." Developed by Dean Devlin, the series it just one of a number of projects he's currently executive producing, including TNT's new spinoff of The Librarians and Prime Video's Leverage: Redemption.

In the clip, Lieutenant Garnet (Christie Burke) steps in to quell an escalating engineering dispute and the crew faces an unknown problem with Ark-1's departure. You can see it below.

"The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios," Lisa Katz, President Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming , said when the series was renewed. "Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we're tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continue in Season 2."

The show's second season is rapidly approaching its end, with the season finale currently set for release on October 2nd. Syfy has not yet decided if they plan to renew the series for a third outing or not. That news is likely to come close to the season finale one way or the other.

Here's the official synopsis for The Ark, which continues the legacy of shows like The Starlost and The 100.

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow.

The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams. Dean Devlin ("Independence Day," "Stargate") and Jonathan Glassner ("Stargate SG-1") are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers.

The Ark takes place on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.