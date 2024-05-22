The Boys Creator Hopes to Have Jared Padalecki Join Cast

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke hopes Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki will appear on the popular Prime Video series. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly Kripke, who created Supernatural, said he is hopeful that he can get Padalecki on the show at some point and it is something they've "definitely talked about". Padalecki's Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles has already appeared on The Boys, playing Soldier Boy in Season 3.

"Texts have been sent," Kripke said. "I feel like it would be a bummer to not have Jared on the show one way or another at this point, even if it's just the one-episode thing. He's been shooting Walker, but with that show wrapping up, maybe he'll have some time to come in and play with us. I would love it. We have definitely talked about it."

While Kripke's comments were made a few days ago according to Entertainment Weekly, the mention of Walker is of note as Padalecki's schedule has become a bit more free on that front. On Tuesday, The CW announced that Padalecki's series Walker had been cancelled at the network after four seasons. The series will now conclude with its Season 4 finale, set to air on June 26th.

"We wanted to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons," The CW said in a statement (via Deadline). "We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network."

Padalecki Has Commented on Walker's Cancellation

Padalecki took to social media to share a statement confirming Walker's cancellation, sharing gratitude for the cast and crew as well as fans of the series.

"Howdy y'all. It is with a heavy. hart that I share this news with you. Walker will not be airing on CW for a fifth season. It's a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off. After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful," he wrote. "Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… WITH THE FANS! In this world, home isn't a 'place'; it's a relationship."

He continued, "'Places' can be lost. 'Relationships' can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever. It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again."

The Boys Has Been Renewed For Season 5

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of The Boys, Prime Vide has renewed The Boys for Season 5.

"The Boys could be the best job I'll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family and exploding genitalia, though not in that order?" Kripke said in a statement. "The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we're not sure what to write about."

"The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said. "We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans."