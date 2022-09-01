The Boys: Starlight Removed From Mural After Quitting The Seven

Some changes have been made to The Boys mural dedicated to The Seven. The second season of the Prime Video original series saw Starlight (Erin Moriarty) publicly call out Vought International in a social media livestream revealing Soldier Boy and Homelander's evil deeds. There was some major fallout from The Boys Season 3 finale, including Maeve faking her own death, Soldier Boy back to being a prisoner, and Homelander showing the world his true colors and being accepted for them. As Season 4 of The Boys ramps up, the series is removing Starlight from the Vought Tower mural.

"At Vought, we believe in providing a safe and welcoming work environment for employees," a tweet from the Vought International Twitter account reads. "That's why we've removed Starlight from the famous mural at Vought Tower at a somewhat minimal cost to shareholders. Now important business can resume without a traitor looking on!"

Starlight is missing from The Seven mural, which features Homelander, Queen Maeve, A-Train, Black Noir, The Deep, and Translucent. The Mural itself is an interesting piece of The Boys history, considering Translucent was killed in Season 1 by Hughie and Butcher, Black Noir's death at the hands of Homelander in Season 2, Maeve's "death"/retirement, and A-Train and The Deep's tenuous statuses on the team.

Vought International released a statement following Starlight's lifestream, essentially firing her and taking away her co-captain status on The Seven.

"A statement from Homelander and Vought regarding Starlight's recent Instagram Live," the statement reads. It reveals how Vought plans to fight the allegations from Starlight, calling her a "glory hound who became hysterical with rage after Homelander ended their relationship." Of course, the statement manages to overlook how Homelander and Starlight's "relationship" was entirely fake, with its intent to increase Homelander's public image after his ex-girlfriend, Stormfront, was revealed to be a Nazi.

A picture of The Seven was shared to celebrate the start of filming for The Boys Season 4. Showrunner Eric Kripke also revealed the title of Season 4's opening episode, which is called "Department of Dirty Tricks," and The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan officially joins the cast in an undisclosed role. Kripke has previously teased that he and Morgan have spoken about a character they were eager for him to play, but it never worked out. It's unclear if the role they initially talked about was the same one that Morgan will be playing in the upcoming series, but since his role was described as a recurring guest star we should expect him to appear in a few episodes at least.