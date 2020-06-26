The Boys Season 2: New Clip Shows Full Look at Stormfront's Debut

✖

After a big The Boys press push by Amazon Prime Video on Friday, we now know the sophomore outing of the show will hit the airwaves later this fall. Included in a virtual panel hosted by comedian Patton Oswalt Friday afternoon, the service unveiled its first clip of Stormfront — the newest member of The Seven. Played by the Aya Cash in the series, the clip shows Stormfront meeting both Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) for the first time as the two film a PSA with a member of the United States Armed Forces.

Though shown live, the clip has now been made available online. Earlier in the afternoon prior to the panel, the official The Boys social media accounts revealed the clip solely through the vantage point of Stormfront's Instagram Live stream. You can see the full screen-worthy clip below.

This first look clip from #TheBoysTV Season 2 features Homelander, Queen Maeve, and introduces the Supes newest member Stormfront, played by Aya Cash.#TheBoysAreBack Sept. 4! pic.twitter.com/cyHlHs2QSu — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 26, 2020

In The Boys source material, Stormfront is a Nazi-influence character somewhere between Marvel's Thor and DC's Shazam!. In the series, the character's apparently very-much comic accurate — attitude and all.

"I think Stormfront is like a nuclear bomb that goes off in the Seven," Cash previously said of the character. "Maybe nuclear bomb isn’t the right word. We’re in Chernobyl. There you go. It’s a Chernobyl thing. I think she’s here to blow up Vought. She’s here to try to get Vought back to the original idea behind creating superheroes... And she can be quite the feminist. There’s a lot of, I wouldn’t say misdirect, but she also is a very empowered woman."

She’s also the first character in the show powerful enough to hold her own against Homelander. “[He’s] used to everyone being scared of him. She matches him,” Cash says. “That’s not to say she doesn’t understand his power and tiptoe around it sometimes, but she’s also willing to challenge him. Ultimately, I think the dynamic between the two is terrifying and will change who Homelander is.”

The Boys Season Two hits Prime Video on September 4th.

What other characters do you hope pop up this year? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.