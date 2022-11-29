Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals The Boys Season 4 Script While Fencing

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has revealed a script from The Boys Season 4, which he is cracking open and getting to work on! Morgan is making his long-awaited debut on The Boys in Season 4, in a yet-to-be-revealed role. The Walking Dead star got one of his biggest breaks in The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke's long-running horror-action series Supernatural, and had been openly campaigning for years to jump into The Boys Universe. Now that chance is here!

In his Instagram post, Jeffrey Dean Morgan teaes The Boys fans with the tantalizing image of a Boys Season 4 script, sat atop a fence post and anchored down by Morgan's coffee mug. The script pages are too obscured to make anything out, but JDM's caption on the post clearly indicates he's excited about what's written in those words:

"Oh OhOh @theboystv. Hope you ready for me... cuz I sure as shit ready for you!" Morgan wrote.

The actor also explained his own unique rehearsal plan for the day, writing, "Memorizing as I run the fence line. A damn fine day... at least until I find the broken fence."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has fit right in with the cast of The Boys since he was announced for Season 4 back in late summer. The cast of the show set the tone immediately, welcoming Morgan onboard with a group-style flash of middle-fingers in a social media post. Since then, JDM has given as good as he got, posting his own mock poster for The Boys Season 4, and talking some sweet trash like that seen above.

Fans are all hoping that the actor's charismatic wit and menace (seen playing the role of Negan in Walking Dead) will be fully unleashed in the foul-mouthed and graphic Boys series – not to mention the already palpable anticipation of seeing The Boys star Karl Urban going head-to-head (or rather face-to-face) with Jeffrey Deam Morgan onscreen – with in scenes of banter or battle. Negan and Billy Butcher having it out? Yes please!

Recent set photos from The Boys Season 4 have already revealed some suprising twists – such as the return of Black Noir, who had his guts torn out by Homelander at the end of Season 3. As Kripke explains, Vought won't be letting an asset like Noir go to waste, just becaus he happens to be dead:

"It's definitely not the last we've seen of Black Noir as a hero. It's just that the guy who was inside [the Noir suit] in season 3, he's gone," Kripke explained. "But we have Nathan playing a really interesting and hilarious character who wears the suit next season."

The Boys Season 4 will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on 2023.