The Boys: Jared Padalecki Addresses New Role in Season 5 (And Why It Scares Him)

According to Jared Padalecki, joining the cast of The Boys‘ final season is a scary proposition. The Supernatural alum is reuniting with creator Eric Kripke and co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins for the fifth season of The Boys, which will also be the show’s last. The Boys most likely wants to go out on a high note as it helped propel Prime Video as a destination for original streaming content. While we wait to learn more about Padalecki’s role in The Boys, the actor is giving his thoughts on what he does and doesn’t know, and what he doesn’t know is what scares him.

“I don’t know a whole lot about it, which is effing terrifying,” Padalecki told Business Insider. “I don’t know what we’re doing. I don’t know if we like, bump into each other. I don’t know much about it. They’re still trying to write and figure out who’s gonna be there. But it’ll be the end of this month.”

Padalecki then made a joke referencing the unpredictability that comes with The Boys. A viewer never knows what they’re going to see from episode to episode, whether it be a Supe jumping into the body of another Supe and exploding the latter, or a Supe (most likely Homelander) killing innocent bystanders.

“I’m sweating now,” Padalecki said. “Literally my text to Eric Kripke was like, ‘Hey, if I’m getting naked, just give me like a month’s notice to eat broccoli and rice and chicken breasts and all day long just sit there doing push-ups.’”

“Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural,” a post from The Boys account on X (formerly Twitter) said when it announced the additions of Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins. The video opens on The Boys set with Jensen Ackles walking and saying, “Hey, Jared. We got work to do… again.” Next, we see Jared Padalecki in a separate video saying, “Okay, I’ll tell Misha. Misha, we got work to do.” Finally, we end on Misha who says, “Okay,” with a thumbs up before looking confused. “What are we doing?”

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke had been working to get the actor on the cast, which makes sense since Kripke is also the creator of Supernatural. They worked together on Supernatural for five seasons, before Kripke left to take on other jobs, ultimately landing the reins of The Boys. Kripke and Padalecki have been open about working together again, and Padalecki spoke about it over the summer.

“Texts have been sent,” Kripke told Entertainment Weekly last year about recruiting Padalecki. “I feel like it would be a bummer to not have Jared on the show one way or another at this point, even if it’s just the one-episode thing. He’s been shooting Walker, but with that show wrapping up, maybe he’ll have some time to come in and play with us. I would love it. We have definitely talked about it.”

Other Supernatural alums to guest star on The Boys includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jim Beaver, Rob Benedict, and Christian Keyes, with Alexander Calvert also appearing on The Boys spinoff Gen V.