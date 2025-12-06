Netflix’s New Crime Series Is Officially A Hit With Millions Of Views

Netflix has rolled out a second season of one of its true-crime thrillers. And despite the final season of Stranger Things still dominating the Top 10 charts, it’s managed to snag itself over 5 million views—no small feat, considering that most everyone has been glued to their screens to catch the finale of the 80s nostalgia and psychic powers show. This season has made the Top 10 streaming list in 22 countries, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Missing: Dead or Alive? follows officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances. It’s part COPS, part stylised reality television, with some scripted reenactments for information’s sake. The reenacted bits are certainly a little cheesy, but they get across the information that’s necessary for the audience to follow along. Though the choice for these scripted parts has earned it some mixed reviews from its audience, with one saying, “I think that’s the whole problem with the show. It doesn’t matter if it’s real cases; they’ve gone so overboard with fancy linking shots that anyone who notices this stuff is just taken out of it in terms of believability. I’m sure some people enjoy the slick production, but it just makes it seem really fake to me, even though I know the basic premise and crimes are real.”

Despite Mixed Reviews, It Tells A Riveting Story

As for the more scripted aspect, Joel Keller of Decider says, “It’s a more effective device than we thought it might be, despite the fact that some of the scenes feel less fly-on-the-wall than they’re intended to be. We do think that some of the scenes aren’t quite spontaneous, but that happens in reality TV all the time, where a director reshoots a conversation that just happened in order to give it a bit more clarity. These are cops, not reality TV stars, so there is a bit of a forced feeling to these scenes.”

“This was an incredible series. Very well done. I can’t wait for more. Really gives a look into how evidence can be misleading and how the pieces all come together,” said one viewer. The consensus is that the first season is better than the second, but that both are worth a watch if you don’t mind the slightly cringy nature of the voice-overs. The crimes being investigated are interesting, if nothing else.

