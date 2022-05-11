The Boys Spinoff Adds Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi to Cast

✖

Prime Video's spinoff of The Boys has officially found its latest cast members. On Wednesday, it was reported that Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Sean Patrick Thomas (The Tragedy of Macbeth), and Marco Pigossi (Invisible City) have all been cast in high-profile recurring roles in the currently-untitled series. While not confirmed, reports are indicating that Schwarzenegger is playing Golden Boy, a character who was previously teased in the in-universe "Seven on 7" series of web shorts. Meanwhile, Thomas is reportedly playing Polarity, and Pigossi will play Dr. Cardosa.

The Boys spinoff, which is now in production, is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It's part college show, part Hunger Games- with all thedeparted the series earlier this year. heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys. The cast for the series also includes London Thor, Derek Luh, Shelley Conn, Asa Germann, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, Lizzie Broadway, and Jax Sinclair.

"We're writing furiously," The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who executive produces the spinoff series, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last year. "I think it's coming along really great. It's exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way — in the way that different Marvel projects are very different: One's a thriller, one's a comedy. This feels like that, too, but with a ton more d-ck jokes."

"I would say it's loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there's sort of an educational, college experience," Kripke previously said while speaking with The Wrap. "And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to 'The Boys,' where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction. We were just talking and we stumbled onto this idea and we were so excited about it, we took it to Amazon."

