Disney+ Metrics Show Echo's Dazzling Performance

Echo absolutely crushed it on Disney+ this year. Variety took a look at the last year for the Disney streamer and Alaqua Cox's Marvel series is a massive success for Marvel Studios. A quick scroll through their chart of 2024 viewership shares for the brand sees Echo as the second-most streamed TV show right after Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney+ has had some fun times in 2024 with Marvel characters. The recently-released and critically-lauded X-Men '97 is next on the list with 6.8% of the viewership. (Echo raked-in about 12% of the viewership, for reference.) So, a clear upswing for Marvel Studios moving into the midpoint of 2024.

But, especially for Echo, which was discounted by loud parts of the Internet fandom as being a project that didn't satisfy "core audience members." But, the proof is in these numbers. A more "mature" storyline, some casual Charlie Cox, and having the show available on both Hulu and Disney+ from day #1 all played a role. Still, for a franchise that gets more digital ink spilled about a possible "decline" than has ever made sense, it's hard to argue with the results. (One curious data point is Loki Season 2 being relatively low on the pecking order, but we can dig into that later…) These metrics would indicate we'll see Alaqua Cox's heroine again sometime soon.

What Does The Future Look Like For Echo?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

So, all this achievement would have you believing that Echo Season 2 was on-deck. But, that's not the case at all. Deadline talked to Alaqua Cox about her future in the MCU. She definitely wants to come back. If the door is open for The Avengers, she'd be there tomorrow.

"I hope that she doesn't go back to New York City," Cox explained. "I really hope not, personally, because it's just a horrible place for her to be [with] all those traumatic memories she has growing up, now that she's able to reconnect and open up more with her blood-related family, and she realized that they never left her side. She was gone for so many years. She ignored so many texts and phone calls and letters but the second she got back to Oklahoma, they wanted her right back. They were not resistant at all. It makes her realize 'Wow, my family has always been there for me.' I want Maya to reconnect with her family and get rid of New York and what happened in in New York and Kingpin, but we'll see what happens."

Cox added, "Honestly, I wouldn't mind if Maya joined the Avengers. I think it would be so amazing to cross paths with other superheroes. I would love that. I think would be very fun. I think be great to work with Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk. I love him as an actor and a person, because Mark is a huge advocate for Indigenous women. And he's from Wisconsin, and I'm from Wisconsin. So we have that in common. But Mark is just an amazing advocate for women, and I think it'd be amazing to work with him. I think that we would have a lot of things to talk about. I can just imagine those conversations already."

