The Boys Star Thanks Fans After Series is Crowned Prime Video's Top Show of 2022

Earlier today came the reveal from Nielsen about the top streaming titles for all of 2022, and while Netflix's Stranger Things being #1 may not have been that much of a surprise there were still a few others to be found. Of note in the Original Streaming titles chart is that only two streaming services were represented, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The later of these two streamers only had two titles on the top shows chart, The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. According to Nielsen's numbers, the former of these was the top show on the entire Prime Video platform, and the cast are thanking fans for giving them this honor.

"Massive thanks to everyone who watched @TheBoysTV season 3," Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, tweeted. "Nielson (sic) ratings just crowned The Boys the #1 show in 2022 for @PrimeVideo & 11th in streaming with 10.6 billion mins viewed Truly blown away! Thank you & congrats to @therealKripke and the entire Boys production." Jessie T. Usher, who plays A-Train in the series, added: "🔥🔥🔥 #1 on @PrimeVideo 2022 😭🙌🏾🙌🏾 @TheBoysTV fans you guys are the absolute BEST."

The Boys' 10.6 billion minutes viewed puts it just about Netflix hits The Umbrella Academy and The Great British Baking Show, and well over a billion more minutes than Prime Video's other hit series, The Rings of Power. Nielsen's full Top 10 Streaming Shows for 2022 come directly from Netflix, with The Crown beating out The Boys by 2.1 billion minutes. Top title Stranger Things was watched over 52 billion minutes, well over 1.5x higher than the #2 title, Ozark.

Season four of The Boys is currently filming, with one star having already confirmed that they've wrapped up their new episodes. The series will not only see fan-favorite characters returning but several new faces will also appear. Chief among those new additions is none other than former Supernatural star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who will finally reunite with Eric Kripke to take part in the show. It's unclear who The Walking Dead star will be playing in the series but his involvement is something that's been in the works for many years. We previously theorized that one of the potential roles Morgan could be playing is none other than Annie January's never-before-seen father.

Other newcomers that will appear in The Boys season four include of Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black) and Valorie Curry (The Following) as new supes Sister Sage and Firecracker, they're joined by Rosemarie Dewitt who will join the show as Hughie Campbell's mom. Actor Nathan Mitchell, who previously played Black Noir in the show's first three seasons, will return to the cast playing a brand new character.

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video. Season four and a new spinoff series, Gen V, will premiere in 2023.