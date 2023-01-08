The Boys Actor Reveals Surprising Detail About New Version of Black Noir

Amazon Prime Video released the third season of their hit series The Boys last year and it was a big hit all around. Both critics and fans alike can both agree that season three of The Boys is an all-around hit. During the season we get introduced to Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) who changes the status quo of the series. The Boys has already begun filming season four and have already revealed some new cast members. But one character from season three might reappear in a different shape or form. Black Noir was killed by Homelander in the season 3 finale, but the actor who plays him is returning as a totally new version of the character. While speaking with The Movie Dweeb, the actor who plays Black Noir, Nathan Mitchell has revealed a surprising detail about the characters return.

"If we were going to play and remix the character, I think that everyone's seen a very stoic version of Black Noir," Mitchell revealed. "So if they were going to do something new, I think it would be fun to go in the opposite direction."

"I think contrast is really interesting, wherever you're dealing with characters," Mitchell elaborated. "And the core of Black Noir, for me, was always the contrast. The notion of, you have this super intense killer, right, who's menacing and scary and threatening, and then like...he talks to cartoons. He has imaginary friends, he's really soft and sensitive." The Boys star added.

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season weeks before the season finale aired. With the series ending on such a high note, fans are definitely excited to see what will happen next. Karl Urban, who plays Butcher in the series, recently revealed when filming for the fourth season of the series will begin, so we could wind up getting some new info sooner rather than later.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television said in a statements, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

All episodes of The Boys are streaming exclusively on Prime Video now. Stay tuned for more details on Season 4.

