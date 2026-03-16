Daredevil’s Major Costume Change Finally Pays Off 12 Years of Fan Demand

The impending release of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is a major cause for excitement among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not least because of the ways it is set to expand upon Daredevil‘s story. After season 1 picked up from where Netflix’s Marvel shows left off, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to continue the story of Daredevil and Kingpin’s battle for the soul of New York City. The first season made for excellent Marvel TV, but the release of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 already has the potential to top its predecessor. It is set to incorporate several elements into Daredevil’s MCU story, including an element fans have been hoping to see for some time.

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Speaking with IMDb ahead of Born Again season 2’s release, Charlie Cox has outlined that the hero’s new costume is one of his favorites so far. “This has probably gone straight to the top of the list of my favorites – mainly because I’ve finally earned the double D chest plate.” He went on to add that he has “had questions about that since 2014 […] it’s been a long time coming.” He then describes the black “Shadowlands” suit (though it bears a closer resemblance to the slightly different Daredevil costume worn during Charles Soule’s run than the actual Shadowlands costume) as “sinister by its nature”, describing the new look as a “perfect evolution”.

Daredevil: Born Again Will Top Netflix’s Most Iconic Matt Murdock Scene

As well as allowing Charlie Cox the opportunity to wax lyrical on his new favorite live-action Daredevil costume, Vincent D’Onofrio was asked about which scene he believed Cox’s Daredevil should be known for. He explained that the final fight between Kingpin and Daredevil in Daredevil season 3 stands out for him — just as it does to many fans — as one of Matt Murdock’s most pivotal moments, but goes on to hint that Born Again season 2 might just beat it.

The moment is one of the most visceral and heartbreaking of Netflix’s Daredevil show, as well as being a critically defining moment for the titular vigilante. As D’Onofrio points out, it’s a scene that highlights the impossible intersection of Daredevil and Matt Murdock, with the former’s brutality being tempered by the latter’s sense of justice. Charlie Cox’s performance in the scene only adds to its thematic depth, perfectly conveying the frustration of the character in that precise moment.

D’Onofrio doesn’t offer any insight into how Daredevil: Born Again season 2 might top that scene, but his quiet conviction seems telling. His careful analysis of the excellent season 3 moment demonstrates that he has taken pains to understand the characters and their story, so his hint at Born Again‘s potential seems to be sincere. One thing seems certain, however: Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to continue to build upon the excellent foundation laid by not just the first season, but the Netflix show that came before.

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