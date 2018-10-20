‘The Breakfast Club’ Star Joins ‘Riverdale’ For Flashback Episode

When Riverdale goes retro for a flashback episode based loosely on The Breakfast Club, John Hughes regular Anthony Michael Hall will be there.

Hall has been cast as the principal of Riverdale High, Mr. Featherhead. There is no word on whether Hall might come back later to play an older version of the character.

In the episode, titled “The Midnight Club,” we learn dark secrets from when the adults were high school students. Anthony Michael Hall will play Principal Featherhead, the longstanding principal at Riverdale High who gets caught up in the game the teenagers are playing in an unexpected way.

The idea of making a Breakfast Club-themed Riverdale story isn’t new; fans have joked about it since Molly Ringwald was cast as Archie’s mom in the show’s first season, and an issue of the Riverdale tie-in comic already did it with the current generation of kids. In “The Midnight Club,” the Riverdale cast will play their parents.

Still, the first look at the episode, included below, is a page from the “Midnight Club” yearbook, featuring what appear to be genuine photos of the current parent-actors as teens. Ringwald, who appeared alongside Hall in movies like Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club, is especially recognizable.

The episode is set to follow the younger versions of Riverdale‘s parents, and unmask some sort of dark secrets that the ensemble has been hiding. The episode will see Lili Reinhart playing a younger version of Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick), Cole Sprouse playing a young F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich), Camila Mendes playing a young Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols), Madeleine Petsch playing a young Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt), and KJ Apa playing a young Fred Andrews (Luke Perry).

“Throughout the years, we’ve talked a little bit about backstory and we’ve been revealing backstory slowly,” creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained during the show’s Comic Con panel. “And periodically I will get a call phone call from Madchen, who’ll say, ‘Ok, I’m playing a scene and I know nothing of the context.’ So we talk about that stuff.”

At the panel, it was revealed that Reinhart has been studying Amick’s performance as Twin Peaks‘ Shelly Johnson, and that Luke Perry is excited to see Apa’s take on his character. Per the yearbook page above, it seems like the one that they got the most wrong is probably Sierra Samuels (McCoy), who should have “protested the man” but instead became a corrupt mayor.

“The Midnight Club” episode of Riverdale will air Wednesday, November 7, 2018 (8:00–9:00 pm ET/PT), on The CW.