Netflix's The Chosen One: New Look at Mark Millar's American Jesus Adaptation

The Chosen One is destined to debut soon on Netflix. The streamer has revealed a new look at its live-action series adaptation of Image Comics' American Jesus trilogy of graphic novels — renamed The Chosen One, or El Elegido in Spanish — from creators Mark Millar (Kick-Ass, Jupiter's Legacy) and artist Peter Gross (The Books of Magic, Lucifer). The Baja California, Mexico-set series follows the titular chosen one Jodie, who "finds out he's the new Jesus Christ and will grow up to face the Antichrist in The Apocalypse."

"Relocating American Jesus to Mexico makes the mythological much more authentic and the apocalyptic all the more real," Millar said in a statement included on the teaser poster, which you can see below.

Netflix describes The Chosen One: "Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy in Baja California, suddenly discovers he has Jesus-like powers: he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he realizes he discovers the truth around his identity."

During Netflix Tudum 2022, Millar teased the multilingual series has visuals that are "very, very interesting because normally what makes a comic book adaptation is CGI cities. This is very real, so what they've done is flipped it the other way and just made the environment look almost supernatural. I think fans should be excited about the fact that I'm excited."

The Chosen One Trailer

Netflix has not released a series trailer, but Netflix's Tudum released a two-minute "inside look" at the series that you can watch below.

The Chosen One Netflix Cast



Tenoch Huerta (Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Dianna Agron (Glee) will star in the series from co-showrunners and executive producers Everardo Gout (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sacred Lies, Mars, Banshee, Aqui En La Tierra) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly's Game, Instinct).

What Is The Chosen One Comic?



The Chosen One adapts Millar's American Jesus trilogy from Image Comics. Consisting of three issues each, the volumes are Volume 1: Chosen, Volume 2: The New Messiah, and Volume 3: Revelation.