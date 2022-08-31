The Conners' Michael Fishman Hints at Real Reason Behind Series Exit

Michael Fishman is breaking his silence on his exit from The Conners, and some believe he's indicating that he did not choose to leave the hit ABC sitcom. in a new statement released on Tuesday, Fishman confirmed that he will not be playing D.J. Conner in the series' upcoming fifth season, and that he was "told [he] would not be returning for Season 5." Fishman has portrayed DJ Conner since Rosanne's second episode. Across the first four seasons of The Conners, Fishman has appeared in 36 of the show's 71 episodes, and has also directed five episodes.

"It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner," Fishman shared in the statement. "It's every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners. Especially the privilege of playing a Military Veteran, Interracial Spouse, and the father of a Bi-racial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey. I pride myself on professionalism, building lifelong connections and meaningful friends through production. Demonstrating my skills through the first few years of The Conners culminating in the opportunity to Direct 'Halloween' and 'The Election vs. The Pandemic.' That successful collaboration earned me four more opportunities as a Director last season. I achieved a dream with lifelong friends, propelling me toward another aspect of my career that comes with endless possibilities."

"While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career," Fishman added. "I have a number of projects I am pitching as a writer, and am negotiating my next directing opportunities. Although I no longer have the privilege to portray D.J., my desire, passion, and skill of bringing characters to life as an actor continues. I appreciate all those who support and have supported my work. While I was told I would not be returning for season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production."

Season 5 of The Conners will see the return of John Goodman as Dan, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Lecy Goranson as Becky, Emma Kenney as Harris, Ames McNamara as Mark, Rey as Mary, Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, and Katey Sagal as Louise.

What do you think of Fishman exiting The Conners? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Conners will return with new episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at its new time, 8/7c.

h/t: Deadline