‘The Expanse’ Season 3 Trailer Released

SyFy has released a new teaser trailer for the third season of The Expanse.

The trailer teases that the show’s cast will be forced to examine who they really are when the series returns to SyFy on April 11th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the trailer above.

The third season of The Expanse will continue the show’s story over 13 new episodes. The series was renewed by Syfy almost a year ago, in March 2017.

Work on The Expanse Season Three began in May 2017, with principal photography beginning in July. Filming was completed on December 5th.

The third season of The Expanse is airing later in the year than it usually does. This was so that the show would not have to compete with the Winter Olympic Games being held in South Korea throughout the month of February.

The third season of the series is expected to be based mostly on the second half of the novel Caliban’s War and its sequel, Abaddon’s Gate.

“The Expanse is a gorgeous, thrilling, emotional series that has quite simply raised the bar for science fiction on television,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a press release when the show’s renewal was announced. “We, along with the fans, are looking forward to continuing the journey with our partners at Alcon Television Group and the series’ brilliant cast and crew.”

The Expanse is set 200 years in the future after the Milky Way galaxy has been colonized. The story begins when two strangers become unwittingly swept up in a vast conspiracy.

The Expanse is based on the New York Times bestselling book series collectively known as The Expanse. The series is written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James SA Corey).

The Expanse stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams.

The Expanse won the Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form in 2017 for the season one finale episode “Leviathan Wakes,” which shares a title with the first novel in The Expanse book series.

The Expanse will make its return to SyFy on April 11th.