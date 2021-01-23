Sebastian Stan Shares The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Screen Test

✖

With WandaVision now streaming on Disney+ the countdown is on for another eagerly anticipated Marvel Studios series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, will hit the streaming platform in March and while that's still just over two months away, Stan is helping make the wait a little more bearable. The actor, who plays Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, shared a photo of his screen test for the series to Instagram, giving fans a look at the fan-favorite character's appearance for the upcoming series, including the new costume.

"Camera test, October 2019," Stan wrote. "Less than 2 months to go."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which spins out of the events of Avengers: Endgame, will see Bucky team up with Sam Wilson/Falcon (Mackie) in a global adventure that tests their abilities and their patience. As Marvel Cinematic Universe fans may recall, at the end of Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave Sam the Captain America shield, passing the mantle onto his friend. For many fans, that feels like a guarantee that Sam will become Captain America, but it's something that Mackie himself has suggested might not be the case.

"The thing is, if you watch [Endgame], at the end of the movie Sam Wilson never accepts the shield. He actually tells Cap that the shield is for him and it doesn't feel right on his arm," Mackie told James Corden. "If you look at, like, you know—Marvel is great at building characters over the course of many films. And from Winter Soldier to now, my whole goal in the Marvel Universe was to help Cap, was to be Cap’s friend," he continued before driving the point home. "So, at no point in time in Endgame did Sam Wilson accept the shield at all. As a matter of fact, it made him happy to come back from time and stand once again at Cap’s side."

Whoever ends up being Steve Rogers' successor, fans will get to that story as well as Bucky and Sam's adventures play out over six, roughly hour-long episodes. In a recent interview with Collider, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige explained the overall approach to Marvel's various Disney+ series, revealing a general episode count and runtime.

"Well, we're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes," Feige revealed. "So, for instance, WandaVision started that way and Falcon and the Winter Soldier as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But She-Hulk, for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th.