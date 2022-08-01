The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," Wallace said in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."
Gustin and co-stars Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker are set to return for The Flash Season 9. Jesse L. Martin, who portrays Joe West, recently departed the show as a series regular but is expected to appear in up to five of the final 13 episodes airing next year.
Warner Bros. Television, DC Entertainment, and producer Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions launched The Flash as an Arrow spinoff in 2014, one week before Warner Bros. Pictures announced a live-action feature film starring Ezra Miller as the speedster superhero. The long-delayed film set in the DCEU, which crossed over with Gustin's Barry Allen in the CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths event, is now set to release in theaters just weeks after The Flash wraps up on television.
The abbreviated final season of The Flash airs early 2023 on The CW.
From @PhillyDrew7172
prevnext
can't believe one of my favorite shows is ending #TheFlash run Barry RUN ⚡ pic.twitter.com/by4eNBkRIv— (Philly4LiFe)North🙏🏾🅿️ (@PhillyDrew7172) August 1, 2022
From @stcrwest
prevnext
it’s starting to hit me omg I’m really losing them forever #theflash pic.twitter.com/A6GZ2h4Bkz— ⊳T (@stcrwest) August 1, 2022
From @LukePrime_
prevnext
Thank you Grant Gustin. You will always be the definitive portrayal of The Flash. pic.twitter.com/3lZIPV4RIE— Luke (@LukePrime_) August 1, 2022
From @Exitoverhere
prevnext
I've had problems with The Flash over the years, but this is more than just the show ending, we're legitimately right at the edge of saying goodbye to the Arrowverse forever.
Can't emphasise enough how much I'm going to miss this universe. pic.twitter.com/CmDS38orHt— Connor Loves Arrow & SHIELD (@Exitoverhere) August 1, 2022
From @iriswilders
prevnext
let them weep! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/GiK8THxpMp— human disaster (@iriswilders) August 1, 2022
From @JessePena108
prevnext
what a legacy to leave behind...#theflash pic.twitter.com/Ef7NYWrFnx— Jesse (@JessePena108) August 1, 2022
From @FlarrowandSPN
prevnext
Truly heartbreaking...#TheFlash was my first DC TV show and honestly the reason for my love of superheroes now. It opened my eyes to a new world and characters that I've grown to love so much. It will always have a special place in my heart. It was a good run💚@CW_TheFlash pic.twitter.com/nFWy6LZZIJ— Noelle (@FlarrowandSPN) August 1, 2022
From @theeSNYDERVERSE
prevnext
The Flash movie has been in development hell for almost the entire 9 season run of The Flash show— 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theeSNYDERVERSE) August 1, 2022
From @knights_of_renn
prevnext
While the show definitely isn’t the same quality as it once was The Flash will always be one of my favorite cb shows and seasons 1 and 2 are some of the best storytelling in cb media. I’m deff gonna miss the show #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/NavnvDd0yg— ⚡️kal-el2814⚡️ (@knights_of_renn) August 1, 2022
From @superflashwest
prevnext
I have watched The Flash since the pilot. Haven’t missed a single episode, watched every single one of them live. I will never love a show the way I’ve loved this one.— ⌁ || THE FLASH SEASON 9 || ⌁ (@superflashwest) August 1, 2022
From @chriswashere321
prevnext
I’ll always love The Flash Season 1 pic.twitter.com/J3rQuxWSFR— Christian (@chriswashere321) August 1, 2022
From @EbbyElle
prevnext
I’m going to miss them. Grant and Candice’s on screen chemistry was unmatched. They are a great team. Even when the writing didn’t give them much to work with. They still gave little moments. Barry and Iris will always be iconic.💜 #WestAllen #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/CCo8sugTS9— Ebby Elle⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@EbbyElle) August 1, 2022
From @101qee101
prev
Wow I cannot believe that the flash is ending damn as someone who has been watching every season it feels so surreal and I am a bit saddened the arrowverse will come to conclusions. Grant Gustin will always and forever be The Flash #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/O9J6KkK6YY— Tanjiro (@101qee101) August 1, 2022