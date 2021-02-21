The Flash: Grant Gustin Gets Candid About Season 7 Body Transformation

✖

The Flash will return for its seventh season on The CW on Tuesday, March 2nd with the series wrapping up Season 6's storylines before racing full speed into new narratives thanks to production shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic early last year. But as the show progresses for the season, fans may notice a difference in Barry Allen's appearance. Series star Grant Gustin recently took to social media to share what he called a "progress report" from last season to the upcoming one, revealing that he's been working on taking better care of himself and his mental health and that's seen a physical transformation as well.

In the post, Gustin shared a side-by-side photo comparison revealing some significant muscular gains and in a lengthy caption, explained how COVID-19 helped him want to be a better version of himself -- and that fans can expect to see a "little bit of beef" on Barry's normally lanky frame in Season 7 as a result.

"A little progress report from last season to this season. About 7 months ago I finally decided to break my cycle of not taking care of myself as well as I should," Gustin wrote. "As many of you may know, I've had anxiety and sometimes depression for as long as I can remember. Over the last 7-10 years or so as I've been more of a 'public figure' and had a busier schedule, my anxiety only got worse. It has always had a terrible affect [sic] on my appetite and just motivation in general. Covid and the time to just be alone with myself a lot more really helped kickstart wanting to be a better me. That's included eating better (and more), working out, daily meditation, and just trying to be more present and happy with who I am. It's honestly one of the reasons you’ve seen a lot less of me on social media. For me personally, spending a lot of time on here can be like a black hole. It's not usually the best use of my time or the best thing for my mental health."

Gustin continued, "I will always be a work in progress, but I'm proud of myself for taking steps I wish I could've taken a long time ago to be a better version of myself physically and mentally - not only for myself but also for the people around me. All this to say, around episode 2 or 3 of season 7, Flash is gonna have a little bit of beef on his lanky frame. But more importantly I feel much happier and more present than I have in a long time."

Gustin also recently shared another personal development on social media. Earlier this month, Gustin broke the news that he and his wife LA Thoma are expecting their first child with a post of themselves posing with an ultrasound photo as well as their pet dogs. Gustin captioned that photo with "unbelievably excited."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Season 7 premieres on March 2nd.