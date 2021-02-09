The Flash Season 7 Poster Released

✖

CW's The Flash is moving fast to its seventh season (and will also be headed to an eighth season on the CW following the network's recent renewals. Ahead of the show's new season, a new poster has been released and it, of course, has Barry Allen front and center. The Flash will be returning its key cast members of Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanaugh, Jesse L. Martin, and more while also adding to its cast. Among the newcomers will be Jon Cor as Chillblaine, along with the possible return of Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton.

"Love will conquer darkness," the official tweet from The Flash's Twitter account reads. "Season 7 premieres Tuesday, March 2!" The countdown has officially begun! The full trailer for Season 7 of The Flash can be seen in the video above to help you get ready for the new season which is finally approaching.

Check out the poster for Season 7 of The Flash in the tweet below.

Love will conquer darkness. Season 7 premieres Tuesday, March 2! Stream next day free only on The CW. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/VxfiAoAupX — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) February 9, 2021

Season 7 of The Flash is going to pose a major challenge to Team Flash which will keep the fresh deep into its tenure, and it is faced with wrapping up many of Season 6's storylines. The show would have returned earlier but production on the series was shut down back in March of 2020 when the pandemic began to take hold with a handful of episodes remaining. The stories from those remaining episodes will now be incorporated in the beginning of Season 7. If fans are paying careful attention to the teasers, they may find plenty of clues about what's coming.

"When we had the shutdown happen as unfortunate as it was, we were on the last day of filming for what would have been the 20th episode of last season which will now become partially the first episode of season seven," showrunner Eric Wallace said at DC FanDome earlier this year. "So, we do have 85 percent of the footage that we were able to use plus, also, we knew where we were going already in season seven. So, even though it's only footage really from one episode, pay attention to the way it's presented. It's actually huge spoilers, all over the place."

Are you excited for Season 7 of The Flash? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

The Flash Season 7 premieres on March 2 on the CW.