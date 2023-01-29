The Flash: Failure Is Not an Option in "Hear No Evil" Synopsis

We are just a few weeks out from the return of The Flash for its ninth and final season, but we're already getting an idea of what's in store for Barry Allen and the rest of Team Flash when the series returns for its final run thanks to teasers, trailers, and episode synopses — including a newly-released synopsis for "Hear No Evil", the second episode of the season. Scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 15th, the upcoming episode will see Barry (Grant Gustin) dealing with the fallout of what happened with Caitlin and Frost (both Danielle Panabaker) at the end of Season 8, but more than that, the synopsis suggests that a threat fans have long been waiting for will officially come into play: Red Death. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

NEW KID IN TOWN – Barry (Grant Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin and Mark (Jon Cor) comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) asks Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Kristen Kim.

Who is Red Death?

Fans have assumed that Season 9 of The Flash would see the arrival of Red Death for some time, particularly since the announcement that Batwoman star Javicia Leslie had joined the cast of The Flash with details about her appearance being withheld. First introduced in comics in 2017's Dark Nights: Metal event by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, The Flash has name-dropped Red Death a few times in recent seasons. Specifically, Red Death was confirmed to exist at some point in The Flash's story during Season 5's episode "Memorabilia" when a recording in the Flash Museum in the future mentions that the villain Cicada was more deadly than the Red Death.

Leslie's appearance on The Flash in Season 9 will mark her return to the Arrowverse following Batwoman's cancellation after three seasons —and her second on the series —last year. In an interview following the series' cancellation, Leslie said that she was "always down" to come back to the Arrowverse.

"If my schedule allows it, I'm always down to play in Gotham," Leslie explained. "I mean, Batwoman is a part of my fibre at this point. It's a part of my fabric. I think the most amazing part is, that was a character that we created. It's not something I have to play into, it's something that we created out of our own spirit and our own souls."

"It will always be a part of me, regardless," Leslie added. "It's almost so a part of me that in this specific film I'm playing in right now, I'm like: 'Wait, Ryan would do that. We've got to try something different'. They put a flannel out in my dressing room, and I'm like: 'I can't wear a flannel. Ryan always wears flannels. You've got to try something different.... If Batwoman comes back, amazing. But if not, I really have to work for the next few months to separate myself a bit from the character."

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW. "Hear No Evil" is scheduled to air on February 15th.