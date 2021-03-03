The Flash Recap: Everything You Missed in the Season 7 Premiere

The Flash returned Tuesday night after an extended hiatus and the Season 7 premiere had a lot of ground to cover. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic halting production on Season 6 of The CW series last year, not quite all of the storylines were tied up leaving a few things to roll into the new season. That means that heading into Season 7 Iris (Candice Patton) remains in the Mirrorverse while Barry/The Flash (Grant Gustin) is desperately trying to save her, an effort that comes with a major challenge as he is losing his powers due to the death of the Speed Force. It's that immediate crisis Team Flash will face in the premiere episode and, thanks to a previously released synopsis for the episode, we know that at least one experiment to create an artificial Speed Force for Barry fails. With time running out both for Iris in the Mirrorverse and Barry's speed in the real world, things will have to come together fast or all will be lost. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from the Season 7 premiere of The Flash? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "All's Wells That Ends Wells". Warning full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Team Flash After the showdown with Eva in the Season 6 finale, Team Flash is at work trying to build an artificial Speed Force for Barry. Caitlin is still with her mother and Cisco is away, leaving the team to consist of Chester P. Runk, Nash Wells, and Allegra. Things aren't going especially well with the creation of the artificial Speed Force, though the "Council of Wells" is assisting as all iterations of Wells exist within Nash. As for Ralph, it's mentioned that he and Sue Dearbon are "way off the grid".

Iris Iris remains trapped in the Mirrorverse and is struggling. She has a hallucination of a normal date night with Barry only to realize it's not real and then encounters a sinister version of herself. Iris is able to figure out that it's not coming from her own mind at all but is Eva still messing with her from outside her mirror prison. At the end of the episode, Iris types a message into the computer, but the screen does something odd, taking her by surprise.

Eva Eva continues taking out the remnants of Black Hole with The Flash all but powerless to stop her. She ends up killing Sam Scudder/Mirror Master but reveals to Rosa Dillon/Top that Sam was never actually a real man, but was her very first mirror duplicate, thus explaining his powers and why he shattered like a mirror when she killed him. Back at McCulloch, Eva goes through her late husband's hard drive and finds a video labeled "For Eva". She eventually watches the video and discovers that Joseph hadn't been lying when he said his wife had died. The video revealed that Eva was blasted against the mirror during the particle accelerator explosion with the impact killing her -- but creating a mirror duplicate in the process. Eva as we know her is that mirror duplicate.

Nash and all the Wellses While trying to solve the power source for the artificial Speed Force, the Council of Wells figures out that it's the multiversal particles that are in Nash that are required, but they will need an organic receptor -- meaning that Nash will have to die to power the Speed Force. Nash rejects this idea and they attempt to have Allegra blast the particles out of him, but that doesn't work -- and the particles end up in Barry, briefly making him the conduit for all the Wellses. After a heart-to-heart with Harry Wells (through Barry), Nash realizes that none of the versions of Harrison Wells were perfect people and that they all found redemption through their time with Team Flash. With a bomb on a plan threatening to explode and cause major casualties in Central City and the Flash not fast enough, Nash decides to sacrifice himself -- and the other Wellses -- to create the new Speed Force.