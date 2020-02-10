The Flash Showrunner Teases New Mystery With Nash Wells

The Flash returned from midseason hiatus last Tuesday and The CW series wasted no time in launching the back half of Season 6’s big mysteries. While Iris’ investigation into the mysterious and dangerous Black Hole organization was the main focus of the episode’s action, the episode “Marathon” also introduced some additional complications to the narrative as well, including one involving Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh). The episode built on the pre-“Crisis” tease that there is something about Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) that is important to Nash by revealing that Nash carries with him a snapshot of himself and a young woman who looks a lot like Allegra. It’s left fans with questions about what that photo may mean, but fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out. The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace recently told TV Line answers are coming very soon — like Tuesday, February 11 soon.

“It sure looked like her, didn’t it?” Wallace said. “But she looked a little different. And what does that mean in a post-Crisis world?”

“You’re going to find out the answer to that in the second episode,” Wallace said. “That’s a very big storyline: Who is in that photograph? What does that photograph mean to everyone? And how does it affect Team Flash?”

Some fans have already begun speculating that, in some pre-“Crisis” reality, a version of Allegra was essentially the Jesse to Nash’s version of Harrison Wells. As fans will recall, Harry and Jesse were a father-daughter pair from Earth-2 who became dear friends with and members of Team Flash. Unfortunately, the events of “Crisis of Infinite Earths” appear to have resulted in both Harry and Jesse’s death when Earth-2 was wiped out by an anti-matter wave. The idea that another world’s version of Wells may also have had a daughter that was important to him, is one that would make sense.

It’s also one that might tie into the idea of the real consequences of “Crisis.”

“One would think the true fallout of ‘Crisis’ is the death of Oliver Queen and not having your mentor — you know, Obi-Wan is gone, Luke must rise up, become a hero — and that happens, don’t get me wrong, but that’s not the real fallout of ‘Crisis,’” Wallace said in a recent interview. “The real fallout of ‘Crisis’ has yet to be seen. That is the heart of our story, and that is the heart of what is going to lead Barry on a very emotional journey that he is not prepared for. That’s one of the things having Keiynan back as Kid Flash does for us: [It] directly addresses — because Keiynan will be in one of our episodes in ‘Graphic Novel #2’ — [and] is to help Barry deal with the real fallout of ‘Crisis.’”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.