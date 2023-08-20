The Flash Star Shows Off Superman Curl In New Video

The CW finally wrapped up their hit Arrowverse series, The Flash, earlier this year, giving fans of the series a proper goodbye. The Flash had an incredible nine-season run on The CW network, and its final season marked the end of the Arrowverse as we know it, with Superman & Lois becoming the only DC series on the network. Grant Gustin, who played Barry Allen/The Flash in the series, has been pretty quiet since the series ended, but today he posted an incredible DC tease regarding his hair.

In a new post on Instagram, Gustin revealed his luscious locs post-The Flash and included a cool DC Comics tease. Gustin attached the classic John Williams Superman theme to the reel, signifying that he feels like Clark Kent/Superman in the reel. You can check out The Flash star's post below.

Grant Gustin on Returning as The Flash

Gustin recently revealed whether or not he would return as the Scarlet Speedster in any of the upcoming projects coming out. The Flash star says that while playing the character again isn't on his mind right now, he wouldn't rule a return out.

"I can't wrap my head around it right now, obviously," Gustin said. "But if someone called me today or tomorrow and was like, 'Hey, we have this amazing Flash idea,' obviously it's like, I'm gonna take that phone call and listen to that idea. And I think this is a character that I'm going to — no matter if I play it again [or not] — I'll probably be associated with this character more than anything else in my career, for the rest of my life. So, I'll always listen to any Flash pitch."

The Flash star added, "I mean, it's very, very close to my heart. I think it always will be."

James Gunn Will Helm the Next Superman Movie

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn dropped the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman: Legacy's will feature David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern's Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy from a script he's been writing since before he took over as DC Studios co-CEO.

All seasons of The Flash are currently streaming on Netflix and Superman: Legacy will hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Grant Gustin, The Flash, and Superman: Legacy.

What do you think about the post by The Flash star? Could you see Grant Gustin as Superman?