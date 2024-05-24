The Girls on the Bus Cancelled by Max After One Season

One of Max's newest original series is ending its journey. On Friday, it was confirmed that The Girls on the Bus has been cancelled after only one season on the streaming service. The Girls on the Bus is based on Amy Chozick's 2018 memoir Chasing Hilary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling. The series, which is produced by TV veterans Greg Berlanti and Julie Plec, had a long road to get to the small screen, as it was originally developed for Netflix before moving over to The CW. The first season of The Girls on the Bus premiered on Max in March, and just culminated its first season on May 9th.

"While Max will not be moving forward with a second season of The Girls on the Bus, we are grateful to have partnered with immensely talented Amy Chozick, Julie Plec, Rina Mimoun, as well as the teams at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television," Max said in a statement. "We are so proud of this powerful story of found family and the celebration of journalism, in all its forms. We thank them and our unrivaled cast for all their incredible work and collaboration."

What Is The Girls on the Bus About?

The Girls on the Bus follows four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way.

The Girls on the Bus stars Melissa Benoist as Sadie McCarthy, Carla Gugino as Grace, Natasha Benham as Lola, Christina Elmore as Kimberlyn, Scott Foley, Tala Ashe, Mark Consuelos, Brandon Scott, and Griffin Dunne. The series is written and executive produced by Julie Plec and Amy Chozick. Rina Mimoun serves as executive producer and showrunner. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Benoist also serves as a producer. Jesse Peretz directed the pilot.

What Would The Girls on the Bus Season 2 Have Been About?

In an interview with TV Line shortly after the Season 1 finale of The Girls on the Bus, Mimoun teased how the show would have expanded in its second season, and that the characters would have uncovered more secrets surrounding the candidates.

"Essentially, we would be going into the general [election], and the biggest shift in terms of what that looks like, which is kind of funny, is just from the setting standpoint," Mimoun revealed. "The girls get off the bus and onto a plane, which I did not know, and I thought that was really interesting. Then we're following the general, so we'd be following our Hot White Guy storyline, and we began to crack what his deep, dark secret is, which we sort of planted in the episode [with] Kimberlyn and Eric's wedding. We finally meet the incumbent Republican, so that would be a piece of the story. We'd see what the landscape of our fictitious world actually is.'