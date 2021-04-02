The Goldbergs To Air George Segal's Final Episode

✖

Last week brought the tragic news that comedy actor George Segal had passed away at the age of 87. Though known for his work in the likes of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Just Shoot Me!, modern TV audiences knew Segal for his work on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs. The episode that aired one day after Segal's passing included a special tribute at its conclusion, and now the series is preparing for his final appearance as "Pops" in the series. A new promo from ABC reveals that this Wednesday at 8 PM ET, the final episode featuring George Segal will premiere.

The news of Segal's passing was previously confirmed by his wife Sonia, writing: “the family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery." Segal died on Tuesday, March 23. Outside of The Goldbergs, his recent work included voicing Inbe no Akita in the English version of the Studio Ghibli film The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, as well as appearances in Love & Other Drugs, 2012, and The Simpsons.

Tributes to Segal began to pour in after his death was announced with The Goldbergs star Sean Giambrone writing on social media abouthis relationship with Segal on an off screen:

"My heart is broken," the actor tweeted. "I lost a dear friend. Working with George was an honor and some of the happiest moments of my life. What a sweet & wonderful man. He was my confidant & teacher. When he smiled it changed my day. I wish everyone could have met him. Prayers are with the family."

Adam F. Goldberg, creator of the series, paid tribue to Segal as well, writing on Twitter: "Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark."

An official statement from the producers of The Goldbergs was also released after Segal's passing, which read: "On behalf of everyone at The Goldbergs we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George. He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace."

Our thoughts remain with Segal's family and friends.