The Irregulars Trailer Released by Netflix

The world of the supernatural is on a collision course with Sherlock Holmes, thanks to a brand new TV series from Netflix. The Irregulars is arriving on the streaming service later this month, and Netflix has just dropped the first trailer, offering TV fans a look at some of the wild adventures that are on the way. You can take a look at the debut trailer for The Irregulars above.

This new series is set in Victorian London and tells the story of a group of teenagers living on the streets, who are ultimately manipulated into solving crimes for Doctor Watson and Sherlock Holmes.

The Irregulars stars Thaddea Graham (Letter For The King, Us) as Bea; Darci Shaw (Judy, The Bay) as Jessie; Jojo Macari (Sex Education, Hard Sun) as Billy; Mckell David (Snatch, Damilola Our Loved Boy) as Spike and Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22) as Leopold; Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve, The Inbetweeners, Indian Summers) as Sherlock Holmes; Royce Pierreson (Judy, The Witcher, Line of Duty) as John Watson and Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials, The Wire, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as The Linen Man.

The series is written and executive produced by Tom Bidwell. Jude Liknaitzky and Greg Brenman also serve as executive producers. Rebecca Hodgson is the series producer while Johnny Allan is lead director. Joss Agnew and Weronkia Tofilska also direct.

Here's the official synopsis for The Irregulars:

"Set in Victorian London, The Irregulars follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world."

What do you think of the first trailer for The Irregulars? Will you be watching the new series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

The first season of The Irregulars will be released on Netflix on March 26th.