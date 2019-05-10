The Walking Dead Alum Michael Cudlitz’s New Series The Kids Are Alright Canceled by ABC

Michael Cudlitz’s first major project since The Walking Dead has been sent to the chopping block. Ahead of upfronts next week, ABC has canceled The Kids Are Alright after one season on the network. Despite weaker outings in the middle of the season, the Cudlitz-led show featured a strong beginning and ending — averaging about 4.1 million total viewers — among the 18-49 demographic, leading to a solid 0.9 rating in the demo.

Series creator Tim Doyle responded to the news on his Twitter account, sharing a huge with series star Jack Gore.

After the announcement began making its rounds online, Cudlitz also took to his Twitter account, reminding people that they can’t control everything.

Worry about that which you can control……. the rest is out of your hands 👊👊👊 — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) May 10, 2019

In addition to The Kids Are Alright, ABC also pulled the plug on the Marcia Clark-led drama The Fix. Both shows follow For the People as the first batch of shows canceled by ABC prior to upfronts taking place next. There’s a whole group of shows that have yet to be renewed, including The Goldbergs, Schooled, American Housewife, Single Parents, The Rookies, Bless This Mess, Splitting Up Together, Fresh Off the Boat, Whiskey Cavalier, and Speechless. While the majority of these shows should receive a fate by next week, that’s not always the case.

As for Cudlitz, he’ll be returning to The Walking Dead yet again this year, directing the third episode of the upcoming season. It will be the second episode of the series he’s directed.

“I know the other cast members because I was fortunate enough to go back last year and direct, and I’m going to go back this spring and direct another one,” he confirmed. “I’m directing episode 3 of season 10.”

“Everybody asks, ‘What do you miss most on the show?’” Cudlitz said while on the show. “And the thing I would miss the most typically I don’t miss because I do see all these guys. What I would miss is all the people, and I see these guys five to six times a year at different conventions. We travel all around the world together. That’s one of the cool things that this has afforded me.”

