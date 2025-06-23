New The Last of Us Photos Reveal Major Game Moment Cut From Season 2

After a strong first season, it seemed like HBO’s The Last of Us wasn’t going to have any trouble adapting the sequel game, The Last of Us Part II. The show added some heavy hitters to its cast, including Isabela Merced as Dina, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Of course, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey were set to return as Joel and Ellie, respectively, continuing the story of their complicated relationship. However, despite a strong start, The Last of Us Season 2 stumbled across the finish line, with viewership plummeting for the finale after the show introduced its fair share of controversial changes.

The major issue people are struggling with is Ellie’s attitude. In the video game, following Joel’s death, she is a force of nature, tearing Seattle apart until Abby confronts her in the theater. The show goes in a different direction by having Dina become a bigger part of the revenge mission, which changes Ellie’s perspective on things. Ellie doesn’t have as much weight on her shoulders, and she’s able to keep her lighthearted demeanor for the majority of the season.

It might be hard to believe, but The Last of Us didn’t even include all of the bonding moments between Ellie and Dina that it could have. In the game, they have a nice interaction in a synagogue that doesn’t make the jump to live-action. However, there is one location that the production built with special meaning for Ellie and Dina that ended up on the cutting room floor: the Seattle QZ entrance.

Production designer Don Macaulay took to Instagram to show off the set, including images of Merced and Ramsey filming a scene on it. It looks exactly like the gate in the game, which appears as soon as Ellie and Dina arrive in Seattle. They don’t know what to expect, but the abandoned location helps them understand that FEDRA is no longer a factor in the city and other factions are now in control. Outside of that, though, not much happens at the gate, with most of the gameplay focusing on Ellie finding a way in because none of the electrical devices are working.

Cutting the Seattle QZ Gate Doesn’t Hurt The Last of Us Season 2

It’s easy to see the impressive Seattle QZ gate set and add it to the list of unnecessary cuts by HBO, right next to the full museum set from Episode 6 that didn’t get its day in the sun. But it’s hard to compare the two situations, especially since The Last of Us Season 2 finds a worthwhile way to introduce Ellie and Dina to Seattle. As the two women get close to the city, they come across a pile of bodies that includes women and children. They immediately place the blame at the feet of Abby and her friends because they know what they’re capable of and continue on their journey, even more motivated than before.

Sure, HBO could have had the bodies show up at the gate, but the Seraphites that were attacked were looking to leave Seattle behind and start fresh. Having the Washington Liberation Front attack them with their backs turned made the group feel more ruthless and in need of humbling. And it’s not like all hope is lost for the Seattle gate, as it could make an appearance in Season 3 as the show transitions to Abby’s perspective of Ellie’s three days in Seattle.

The Last of Us is streaming on HBO Max.

