The Last of Us Just Introduced a Dangerous New Threat in Season 2

The Last of Us Season 2 just introduced one of the deadliest threats from the video game. The Last of Us may be a story about a zombie-like apocalypse, but the infected aren’t the only threat. As cliche as it sounds, humans are arguably even more dangerous than the infected. They have weapons, they can be deceiving, and they are a bit smarter in some ways. The first season depicted all of the ways they can hurt others whether it be through cult-like behavior, cannibalism, or just senseless violence. Still, The Last of Us has only begun to scratch the surface of what this universe has to offer.

The second game introduced a number of new threats from new infected types, the WLF, and the Seraphites. As episode 3 of The Last of Us Season 2 reveals, the bulk of this show going forward will take place in Seattle. It’s a warzone occupied by the WLF, the group that Abby and her crew belong to. That alone is going to pose all kinds of obstacles for Ellie and Dina on their revenge quest, but there’s a lot more to it than that. The WLF aren’t the only group in Seattle, even if they’re the ones who seem to have the most control over it.

Who Are the Seraphites in The Last of Us Season 2?

The Last of Us Season 2 gives us a glimpse at the Seraphites, a mysterious faction that lives in and around Seattle. In the middle of the episode, we see a group of people walking through the woods with robes and scars across their face. They eventually get attacked and everyone, including children, are killed. Ellie and Dina assume that this is the work of the WLF, as they haven’t been bitten and it doesn’t seem like the work of random raiders.

The show doesn’t give a ton of information about the Seraphites in Episode 3 and we don’t want to spoil too much, but here’s a bit more information about them based on The Last of Us video game. The Seraphites, also known as Scars due to the marks across their faces, are a cult-like group of religious extremists. They have views and beliefs that are rooted in a very old world mentality, even older than when the apocalypse began. They largely don’t utilize modern technology, they are extremely sheltered, and they are raised to treat those not like them with an “othering” type of behavior. They even go as far as gutting and torturing people who do not align with their beliefs.

The Seraphites also communicate through coded whistles, something that can be heard from a distance, but not understood by their enemies. In the game, if you hear their whistles, it’s a sign that you should immediately hide and prepare for battle. To put it simply, the Seraphites aren’t going to be allies to Ellie or the WLF. The Seraphites will pose a threat to Ellie, but their role in the larger story may not be fully revealed or even understood until the release of The Last of Us Season 3.