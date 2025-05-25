When Is The Last of Us Season 3 Coming Out?

The Last of Us TV series, like so many other hit TV shows, had an extensive gap between its first two seasons. Though the larger landscape of Hollywood has resulted in the time between new episodes of TV shows being longer and longer, many fans still think that an annual release for shows is the standard. Despite that feeling, the reality of production costs and scheduling as forced creatives to take longer between delivering new seasons. With Season 2 of The Last of Us headed for its final episode tonight, the question has to be asked, how long are we going to have to wait for The Last of Us Season 3?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, The Last of Us Season 3 has had no release window updates from HBO beyond confirmation that the season has been ordered. HBO ordering the new episodes of the show ahead of The Last of Us Season 2’s premiere bodes well for the potential of filming starting soon on the project, as it would lock in the talent for the production.

Previous rumors pointed toward a potential summer 2025 start date for filming on The Last of Us Season 3, but now that appears to have been delayed. In an interview with Variety published on May 4, Dina actress Isabela Merced teased that she didn’t know when exactly Season 3 would be filming, but when asked about a production timeline noted: “I think it should be next year.”

If that holds true, and filming doesn’t begin any earlier, it could mean production on The Last of Us Season 3 won’t start until 2026, meaning a late-2026 or even 2027 premiere date seems likely for the actual release date of the next batch of episodes.

Will The Last of Us Season 3 Be Delayed?

This timeline would line-up with the delay between Season 1 and Season 2 of The Last of Us though, so it makes sense. The Last of Us Season 1 premiered on HBO in January of 2023, wrapping up in March of that year. After the Hollywood strikes of 2023 delayed production on the next episodes, filming began on The Last of Us Season 2 in February of 2024 and continued into August of that year, ahead of its April 2025 premiere.

Knowing this, and assuming a similar production timeline for The Last of Us Season 3 and its story (which we now know will consist of an epic part of the game), it’s entirely possible that The Last of Us Season 3 will not premiere on HBO and Max until the spring of 2027. However, this all remains unconfirmed and is based around the previous timelines of the seasons.

What Is The Last of Us Season 3 About?

As if fans needed a bigger clue about what will happen in The Last of Us Season 3, series guest star Catherine O’Hara confirmed it. Speaking to Variety, O’Hara was asked if she would be returning as Gail in Season 3, revealing that series showrunner Craig Mazin told he that she would “definitely not” be in the next season.

“It’s the Abby story,” O’Hara said of The Last of Us Season 3. “Maybe. But I think it was to serve Joel and Ellie.”

Knowing this, The Last of Us Season 3 will need to announce the casting of major characters ahead of the start of filming, as fans of the games will be eager to see the new faces that are integral to this part of the story.

When do you think The Last of Us Season 3 will premiere? How long do you believe we’ll have to wait for more? Sounds off in the comments and give us your best theories.