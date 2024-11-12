The Last of Us Season 2 Release Narrowed by HBO

HBO has slimmed down the release window for The Last of Us Season 2 by a considerable margin. As Season 2 of The Last of Us was filmed throughout 2024, those in charge at HBO would only ever commit to the series returning at some point in 2025. As such, fans have continued to question whether or not the hit show would drop in the early months of 2025, or if it would instead be arriving a bit later in the year. Now, we seem to have an answer, and it’s good news for those who don’t want to keep waiting.

Speaking to members of the press today (via IGN), HBO boss Casey Bloys divulged that The Last of Us Season 2 will debut at some point in the spring of 2025. While it’s still not an exact release date, it gives eager fans a far more defined window compared to the entirety of 2025. Based on this timeframe, March seems to be a likely candidate in which Season 2 of The Last of Us would begin as it would then continue airing throughout April and potentially into May.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest difference with Season 2 of The Last of Us compared to Season 1 is that it will be a bit shorter. While Season 1 lasted nine episodes, Season 2 is only going to run for seven episodes. Still, this shorter episode count for Season 2 is likely being accounted for due to how the source material, The Last of Us Part II, is being adapted. Previously, showrunner Craig Mazin said that it would likely take two full seasons to fully tell the story seen in The Last of Us Part II. As such, the episode counts for Seasons 2 and 3 are going to be a bit different to account for the amount of time needed to adapt the game.

That being said, it’s worth stressing that HBO has yet to officially renew The Last of Us for Season 3 just yet. While a renewal is all but guaranteed if Season 2 ends up being anywhere as close as successful as Season 1, HBO has remained dodgy about what the future will hold for TLOU.

The Last of Us Season 2 will again be headlined by Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal again returning to play Ellie and Joel respectively. They’ll be joined by newcomers to the series that include Isabella Merced (Dina), Young Mazino (Jesse), Kaitlyn Dever (Abby), Jeffrey Wright (Isaac), and Catherine O’Hara.