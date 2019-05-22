The Lonely Island Is Releasing a Visual Poem on Netflix Tonight

Grab your boomboxes, turtlenecks, and chains, because it appears that new content from The Lonely Island is fast approaching. The official Twitter account for the musical comedy trio recently shared a short teaser, which simply says “A Lonely Island Visual Poem” alongside some dramatic music and neon-hued text. The tweet teases that the “visual poem” will be arriving at midnight on Netflix — but not much else.

There’s no telling exactly what this “visual poem” will entail, with fans already speculating exactly what the runtime of the project could be. But either way, it’s hard to deny that the somewhat-surprise release is coming at an interesting time, especially as the band’s first ever tour kicks off next month.

For those who don’t still have “I’m on a Boat” in heavy rotation, here’s a quick refresher on the band. The group, which consists of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone, rose to prominence in the early 2000s, after being brought on as writers of Saturday Night Live. After the smash success of their “Lazy Sunday” sketch, the trio spearheaded SNL‘s Digital Shorts, which included a slew of unbelievably catchy music videos.

The Lonely Island has put out three studio albums – 2009’s Incredibad, 2011’s Turtleneck and Chain, and 2013’s The Wack Album, as well as the fan-favorite films Hot Rod and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. They also garnered a Grammy and Oscar nomination for “Everything Is Awesome”, the theme song for The Lego Movie.

This visual poem will be just the latest collaboration of sorts between members of The Lonely Island and Netflix, with the group previously helping bring Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special to life in 2017. The trio also serve as executive producers on Netflix’s recently-released sketch show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, which Schaffer co-directed all of the episodes of.

Are you excited to see The Lonely Island’s “visual poem” hit Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!