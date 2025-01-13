Fan-Favorite Series Gets New Streaming Home After Leaving Netflix (And This Time It’s Free)

Netflix subscribers have been disappointed to learn that a couple of long-running TV shows will be leaving the service this week, potentially leaving them stranded in the middle of a binge. Tuesday marks the last day on the service for all eight seasons of USA’s Monk and all five seasons of the fan-favorite Syfy hit The Magicians, while all five seasons of New Amsterdam are exiting on Wednesday. Fans will be excited to know that all three of those shows have (or will have) another streaming home, but only one of them is totally free.

Both Monk and New Amsterdam are available to stream on Peacock, which is a cheaper subscription than Netflix, but still comes with a financial cost. The Magicians, however, is going to be added to Tubi’s lineup once it exits Netflix, and that means you can keep watching the show without paying for any more subscription services.

The final day on Netflix for The Magicians is Tuesday, January 14th. One day later, on January 15th, the entire series will be added to Tubi’s streaming lineup. If you’re not familiar, Tubi is a completely free service that doesn’t even require you to sign up for an account. The only cost is the time it takes to watch a few ads throughout the TV shows and movies.

Leaving Netflix in January

The shows mentioned above are sadly only a few of many titles exiting Netflix this month. Films like Jigsaw, 65, and Focus have already left the streamer’s lineup, but a lot more are set to disappear at the end of January. 21 Jump Street, We’re the Millers, and Zero Dark Thirty are among the films leaving on January 31st.

You can check out the complete list of Netflix’s January losses below.

Leaving 1/1/25

Jigsaw

Leaving 1/3/25

A.X.L.

Leaving 1/7/25

65

Leaving 1/9/25

Focus

The Wedding Year

Leaving 1/11/25

Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/14/25

The Magicians: Seasons 1-5

Monk: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 1/15/25

Cats

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5

Selma

Leaving 1/20/25

The Gift

Leaving 1/25/25

The Babadook

The Rental

Leaving 1/26/25

FullMetal Alchemist

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Leaving 1/31/25

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Project X

White Chicks

White House Down

Whitney

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty