Multiple Long-Running TV Shows Are Leaving Netflix in January

Netflix started planning for the new year a little early, sending out its January newsletter on Wednesday morning, not even halfway through the month of December. While this is earlier than Netflix’s monthly newsletters usually arrive, the lineup of arriving and departing titles does give users a little extra time to plan around the changes.

While there are a lot of new titles arriving on Netflix in January, the newsletter also confirmed that quite a few titles are set to exit the service. There aren’t quite as many movies and shows leaving in January as there have been in other months, but among the exiting titles are some popular TV shows that each have several seasons, which could leave some TV fans stranded in the middle of binges.

Probably the biggest of the shows leaving Netflix next month is Monk, the dramedy from USA starring Tony Shalhoub. The hit series ran for eight seasons, all of which are currently available on Netflix. That will change on January 14th when they are all removed from the service.

That same day, Netflix will also lose all five seasons of The Magicians, which aired on Syfy from 2015 to 2020. The next day, on January 15th, all five seasons of medical drama New Amsterdam are leaving the service.

That’s 18 seasons of television leaving Netflix in the span of two days, so now is the time to finish your binges if you find yourself in the middle of any of those shows.

Additionally, Netflix will be saying goodbye to several popular movies over the course of January. Next month will see the departure of titles like The Babadook, Cats, 21 Jump Street, We’re the Millers, Not Another Teen Movie, Zero Dark Thirty, White House Down, Jigsaw, and more.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January departures below!

Leaving 1/1/25

Jigsaw

Leaving 1/3/25

A.X.L.

Leaving 1/7/25

65

Leaving 1/9/25

Focus

The Wedding Year

Leaving 1/11/25

Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/14/25

The Magicians: Seasons 1-5

Monk: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 1/15/25

Cats

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5

Selma

Leaving 1/20/25

The Gift

Leaving 1/25/25

The Babadook

The Rental

Leaving 1/26/25

FullMetal Alchemist

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Leaving 1/31/25

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Project X

White Chicks

White House Down

Whitney

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty