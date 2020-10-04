Star Wars: Here's When Ahsoka Might Show Up on The Mandalorian Season 2

✖

Ahsoka Tano was absent entirely from Lucasfilm's first trailer for The Mandalorian Season Two, leading fans to speculate a few different things. The first idea was that perhaps the character might not appear in the show after all, a thought recently debunked as Rosario Dawson's presence has been confirmed by an international Disney+ listing. With Tano now all but confirmed to debut in a live-action form with The Mandalorian, the question remains — where will she first pop up? According to the team at Kessel Run Transmissions, there's a thought she'll pop up in the second half of the season.

More specifically, Kessel Run's Corey Van Dyke hypothesizes, Ahsoka will end up debuting in the fifth episode of the show's second season. Why then? The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni scripted the episode and if you know one thing about Filoni, it's that Ahsoka is his pride and joy.

Dave Filoni wrote Chapter 5 of Mando Season 2 so I’d expect Ahsoka to be introduced on November 27th’s episode! pic.twitter.com/l1JveP4g1D — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) October 4, 2020

After Star Wars: The Clone Wars wrapped up earlier this year, Filoni played coy when asked about the future of Tano in the larger Star Wars universe.

"I couldn’t speak to anything at this point," Filoni told Deadline. "I have a lot of ideas and I’m really fortunate that I’ve had the opportunity now to work in both animation and live action, so just getting that exposure is interesting. First for me there’s a story and then I have to decide what’s the best medium, and I think there are certain avenues open to me at this point."

He continued, "Right now I’m really enjoying the collaboration I have with Jon Favreau on Mandalorian. We’re having a great time making that show, and you know, we’ll see. But first, before I decide where it’s going to go, I need to decide on a story I want to tell, and invest my time in, because it’s a lot. I mean, there’s a lot riding on everything Star Wars, especially for me personally, being here so long, I want to make sure I get it right. I’m learning, you know."

The second season of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ beginning October 30th.

What are characters are you hoping to see pop up in the second season of the Pascal-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter!