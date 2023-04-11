Star Wars The Black Series and TVC Pre-Orders For Mando Mania Week 7

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Despite launching a ton of The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures for Star Wars Celebration 2023 earlier today, Disney and Lucasfilm's Mando Mania merch events roll on for Hasbro with the wave of releases for Week 7. This time around it's the Black Series Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane together in a 2-pack, a Vintage Collection Tusken and Masiff 2-pack, both of which are Target exclusives.

Everything you need to know about these new Mando Mania releases can be found below. Just keep in mind that pre-order links won't be available until tomorrow, April 12th at 10am PT, 1pm ET. The links won't be active until after that time, and will be updated as needed.





STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COBB VANTH & CAD BANE ($55.99) / Pre-order at Target (Exclusive): "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COBB VANTH & CAD BANE 2-pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in the STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION TUSKEN & MASSIFF ($27.99) / Pre-order at Target (Exclusive): "Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION TUSKEN 7 MASIFF figure 2-pack. These Tusken & Massiff action figures are inspired by the characters and creatures in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+. Each member of a Tusken clan must learn to be useful. Some become guards – aided by attentive reptilian creatures, Massiffs – to watch over prisoners of the tribe.

These figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired staff accessory."

Finally, Hasbro revealed an upcoming addition to the Retro Collection with the Luke Skywalker (Jedi Academy) figure. It's expected to go up at most major retailers in the fall of 2023.

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI ACADEMY) ($11.99): "Jedi Master Luke Skywalker helps Grogu hone his new skills and understand the ways of the Force. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI ACADEMY) is inspired by the characters' appearance in STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT live-action series on Disney+. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation and Kenner-inspired packaging, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including Lightsaber and blaster."