Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Team Teases Wedge's Big Episode

Star Wars: Visions is gearing up for a big comeback, and season two promises to drop some surprises on fans. Thanks to Star Wars Celebration, fans were given their first look at Star Wars' anime comeback, and a number of incredible studios will be tackling the show. Britain's own Aardman plans to give Star Wars a shot with its own short, and the Wallace & Gromit team will bring Wedge Antilles along for the ride.

Yes, that is right. Wedge is about to make their move on Star Wars: Visions. The beloved pilot will appear in "I Am Your Mother" by Aardman, and it will check on Wedge in the wake of the original trilogy. The pilot is going to meet his match with a spunky young girl who loves flying fast, and Antilles ends up taking her under his wing.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Aardman's director Magdalena Osinska shared a bit of their vision with fans. "We were looking for some kind of idol that Anni would be looking up to," they shared. "We settled on Wedge Antilles, because he fitted in terms of the Star Wars era. Also, he's done pretty amazing things in Star Wars, but he wasn't maybe as recognised [for it]."

Of course, Star Wars fans in the real world have no lost love for Wedge. The character is one of the most rebel soldiers out there. Played by Denis Lawson, Wedge is a bonafide Star Wars, and they will return to voice Wedge for Aardman's short. So if you have been missing the spitfire pilot, you will get the chance to reunite with him shortly!

"I think he has more lines in our film than the original Star Wars trilogy!" Osinska carried on about Atilles. "We really wanted to give him the limelight he deserved."

As always, Star Wars: Visions will house shorts from studios other than Aardman in season two. A slew of studios like Punkrobot and Studio Mir will be overseeing shorts for the Disney+ series. Star Wars: Visions season 2 is slated to drop on May 4th, so if you need to catch up on the show's first season, you can find it streaming on Disney+ right now. The show's first season features shorts from anime powerhouses like Studio Trigger, Production I.G, Science Saru, Studio Colorido, and more.

Are you excited for Star Wars: Visions to go live with season two?