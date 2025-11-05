The MCU’s First 2026 Release Just Dropped a Major Tease About the New Hero’s Powers

2026 is going to be one of the most important years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history, with films Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday marking the beginning of the end of the Multiverse Saga. But before those movies are released, Marvel fans are going to be treated to a different type of project: the TV series Wonder Man. Taking a meta approach with a storytelling approach that tackles topics like superhero fatigue and movie reboots, the show promises to be unlike anything the MCU has seen before. Comics fans are excited to see the character of Simon Williams get his moment in the spotlight, and now a new Wonder Man teaser hints at some of his powers.

Today, Marvel Studios shared the latest Wonder Man preview on its social media channels. While there isn’t any footage of Simon overtly using his powers, there’s enough there to communicate that he is not just an ordinary actor. During Simon’s meeting at a restaurant with Trevor Slattery, there’s a shot of Simon’s drink rippling as his hand rests on the table. There’s also an amusing moment where Simon is asked to sign a form to confirm he doesn’t have superpowers. His reaction strongly suggests he’s hiding something from the filmmakers. Check out the teaser in the space below:

Lights, camera, action 🎬

#WonderMan premieres January 27 at 6PM PT only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sjU4DS1FDo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 5, 2025

Will Wonder Man Join the Avengers in the MCU?

Depending on how Marvel Studios portrays Simon’s powers on screen, Wonder Man could quickly become one of the strongest characters in the MCU. In the comics, Simon possesses ion-based abilities, and it’s been noted he has “Sentry-level strength.” In addition to that, he’s essentially immortal, as he has self-resurrection and regenerative healing capabilities. Even if Marvel Studios chooses to only bring a fraction of Simon’s powers to live-action, the foundation is there for someone who would be an extremely valuable addition to the Avengers if that’s indeed what the future holds for him.

Wonder Man was originally a villain in the comics before he changed sides and became a member of the Avengers, so there’s precedent for him being part of a team. Whether or not that happens in the MCU will likely depend on how Wonder Man is received. Right now, the show is being billed as a miniseries, so its future is up in the air. Marvel is in the midst of changing its output strategies; on the TV side of things, there’s going to be more of an emphasis placed on series that can support annual season releases (like Daredevil: Born Again). If Wonder Man is successful, then Marvel can look to continue the character’s arc and perhaps make him an Avenger. But if the show underwhelms, its titular hero could be forgotten by the time Avengers: Secret Wars resets the MCU.

Hopefully, Wonder Man warrants a continuation of some kind — be it a second season or Simon Williams appearing in a film. Wonder Man is going to consist of just eight episodes, which is a lot of time to fill, but still should only scratch the surface of the character’s potential. It would be a shame if the MCU brought someone as powerful as Wonder Man to the fold just for him be a one-off. In the past, the inclusion of a strong character like that would be a sign of a substantial role in the franchise moving forward. Kevin Feige is looking to get the MCU back on track, and properly developing new characters after introducing them could go a long way in restoring the franchise back to its glory days.

It’ll be interesting to see how far Marvel wants to go with teasing Simon’s power set in Wonder Man marketing materials. Leaning on the basic premise of an in-universe superhero movie being developed feels like a strong enough hook to get casual audiences interested in the series. At this stage, with a little over two months remaining until the show’s premiere, there’s no real need to showcase the full extent of Wonder Man’s abilities; the small glimpses seen during the promotional campaign is enough to let people know something is up without giving the full surprise away. Keeping Simon’s powers mostly hidden now will give fans something to look forward to when Wonder Man arrives in January.

