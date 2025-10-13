8 Huge MCU Spoilers We Just Learned (That Marvel Actually Wants You To Know)

The New York Comic Con took place this past weekend and, as was expected, some of the biggest franchises out there dropped some new hints in regard to what’s in store for the future. Then there were the chances to get autographs signed by some big names, including but not limited to Laurence Fishburne, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Charlie Cox. Speaking of Charlie Cox, Marvel also took the stage and made some announcements on the MCU‘s next TV projects, including the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. Other projects that received some updates and teasers included VisionQuest and Wonder Man, the latter of which got a whole trailer dropped online for fans to enjoy.

We were already excited for these Marvel Cinematic Universe additions, especially given how the whole franchise seems to be on a path of course correction after a few off years, but now we’re even more so. Let’s kick things off with Wonder Man.

8) White Vision Has His Former Self’s Memories in VisionQuest

The Vision we meet in WandaVision was a creation entirely of Wanda Maximoff’s mind and abilities, with a little help from some Chaos magic. However, first she tries to get the actual Vision’s body to give him a burial. Unfortunately, he had been disassembled by S.W.O.R.D.

When S.W.O.R.D. reassembled him, he took on a ghostly white visage and, with a little bit of Chaos magic, he then managed to walk and talk once more. But this wasn’t the Vision Wanda fallen in love with. In fact, this new White Vision has been sent to kill her. Wanda’s Hex Vision and White Vision then proceed to duke it out until the former reasons with the latter and transfers his memories over to the White Vision.

It seems that VisionQuest will now be the reincarnated and reprogrammed Vision’s, well, quest to reconcile these memories with his more aggressive programming. The teaser trailer confirms that this thread from WandaVision will indeed be continued. In other words, like the original Vision, he’s going to have to learn what all of these complex emotions truly represent, from love to honor and beyond. It should make for a compelling core to the narrative.

7) VisionQuest Will Have Returning Iron Man AIs… In Human Form

VisionQuest has been confirmed as what many always expected: the conclusion of a trilogy. WandaVision was the beginning not only of the trilogy but of the entirety of the MCU’s Disney+ series. That trilogy was continued with Agatha All Along and will be concluded with this particularly exciting addition to the MCU canon.

What makes it so exciting? On top of the reliability of Paul Bettany, this chapter will bring back quite a few of the franchise’s legends…though not in a form we’ve seen them in before.

More specifically, VisionQuest will be featuring the MCU’s most important AI characters as flesh-and-blood human beings. The teaser for the show kicks off with White Vision going into his house and being greeted by F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., Dum-E, and J.A.R.V.I.S.

Emily Hampshire is replacing Dawn Michelle King, who voiced E.D.I.T.H. in Spider-Man: Far From Home while Orla Brady replaces Kerry Condon, who voiced F.R.I.D.A.Y. in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and an episode of Marvel Zombies. Then there is the familiar face of James D’Arcy, who first played Edwin Jarvis, Howard Stark’s butler and the inspiration for Tony Stark’s favorite AI, in Agent Carter. D’Arcy then played the character again for a cameo in Avengers: Endgame and voiced him once more in an episode of What If…?

6) Wonder Man‘s First Details Reveal Comedy & A Weird Meta Storyline

In the comics, Wonder Man started out as a villain who used his ionic energy to take on the Avengers. In time, though, he became an ally to the team, ending up as one of the most powerful heroes in all of Marvel lore.

In the Wonder Man show, however, Simon Williams (Wonder Man’s alter ego) is an actor up for the part of Wonder Man in a Wonder Man remake. Also in the running for the part is none other than Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who is looking for a bit of a career bump after foolishly playing a terrorist leader for Aldrich Killian.

Wonder Man reteams Kingsley with his Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, who co-created this series before moving on to taking over for Jon Watts as the helmer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It seems Cretton has crafted something that truly stands apart in the MCU. We had an idea this project would be somewhat meta through early days teases but, judging by the trailer, it looks to be entirely different from anything the overarching universe has shown us before.

5) Ultron Is Back, but Not As We Remember Him

But then there is the MCU’s nefarious AI. The one that killed Tony’s beloved J.A.R.V.I.S.: Ultron. We haven’t seen Ultron in 10 years now, eleven by the time VisionQuest hits screens, and we’ve certainly never seen him like this, because we now have his voice actor, the beloved James Spader, in the flesh… and with a huge beard.

When it comes to his brief stint in the MCU, Spader is like Sam Rockwell in that not many people outright loved the movie he was in (Avengers: Age of Ultron and Iron Man 2, respectively), but they unanimously agreed he was a highlight of it. And ever since those movies came out, we’ve been clamoring for a return in a more all-around solid project. It seems the time is almost here for Spader to get his due. And he will have an important part to play in VisionQuest‘s narrative, as he introduces to White Vision another individual whom “Red Vision” had met, and White Vision technically remembers, but has no emotion for.

4) VisionQuest Will Also Have an Adult Tommy

Given how VisionQuest is serving as a third and final chapter of a trilogy kicked off by WandaVision, it only makes sense that revisit all of its unresolved threads. For instance, Tommy, whom the human Ultron introduces to White Vision at the end of the series’ teaser trailer.

We already met a grown-up Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, in Agatha All Along. That leaves his brother Tommy who, in the comics, grew up to take after his uncle, Quicksilver. Specifically, he became Speed, a member of the Young Avengers with super speed.

We don’t quite know how the dynamic between Tommy and White Vision will play out, but it will assuredly be difficult for the former to get to know the latter, who amounts to a reincarnated version of his late papa. Tommy will be played by Ruaridh Mollica, who made waves for his role in the 2024 indie film Sebastian.

3) X-Men ’97‘s Big Villain Revealed

While head of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Brad Winderbaum did not confirm an exact air date for the premiere of X-Men ’97 Season 2, he did confirm that it is, in fact, coming at some point next summer. So, while that’s a bit of a wait, most fans will probably be happy to know it will receive as much care and devotion as the lauded first season.

But that isn’t the end of the good news, as Season 3 has now been officially greenlit. Furthermore, we have confirmation as to where Season 2 is going to be heading: the Age of Apocalypse. So, while it won’t be smooth sailing for the animated mutants, it will still be exciting television, nonetheless. We met a younger version of Apocalypse aka En Sabah Nur at the end of the first season, but this is the first time we’ve gotten a good look at his adult self once suited-up.

2) Venom Is Joining Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

In the very first episode of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man we saw Doctor Strange take on a symbiote alien. But that wasn’t Venom. Fortunately, we aren’t going to have to wait long to see Venom, though, because both he and Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Gwen are joining the line-up for Season 2. Furthermore, Charlie Cox will again be voicing Daredevil in Season 2, just as he did in Season 1.

Like with X-Men ’97 we don’t have an exact release date on the books as of yet, but we do have a window. In this case, Fall 2026, not long after the sophomore year of ’97.

We don’t yet know who will voice Venom or Spider-Gwen. Will they keep on Hailee Steinfeld for the latter role, so she can reprise her part from the Spider-Verse films? Or perhaps it’s Sadie Sink, if she is indeed playing Stacy in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a few fans believe. Neither option is particularly likely, but it will be exciting to learn which direction they go either way.

1) Foggy Returns in Daredevil: Born Again‘s Second Season

The biggest returning face in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is undoubtedly Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, who hasn’t been seen since the third season of her title series. But there’s also Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, who was devastatingly assassinated by Bullseye in the first episode of Born Again, “Heaven’s Half Hour.”

There is a catch to Foggy’s return, however. He does, in fact, seem to be dead. Meaning, we’ll be seeing him in flashbacks. But flashbacks are better than nothing when it comes to a beloved character.

Henson brought so much charm to the role that even his brief role in just a single episode of Born Again made an impact. Foggy is an integral part of the Daredevil world and it will be nice to have him back, even if it’s mostly in Matt Murdock’s memory, or Karen Page’s for that matter, considering the teaser also confirmed that Deborah Ann Woll will be back for more Kingpin thwarting.