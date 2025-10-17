Marvel’s Next TV Show Completes a 13-Year MCU Trilogy You Didn’t Realize Existed

Marvel Television is fundamentally shifting its creative strategy, pivoting away from one-off event series to invest more in shows built for multiple seasons. This new philosophy has already yielded significant commitments, with Daredevil: Born Again securing a third season order before its second even premieres, and animated projects like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men ’97 getting three-season arcs. One of the few remaining series developed before this strategic change is the upcoming Wonder Man. The show stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular hero and, more significantly, marks the return of Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, the hapless actor he first portrayed over a decade ago in Iron Man 3.

During a recent appearance on the Phase Hero podcast, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum detailed the unexpected journey of Trevor’s character. “First of all, [writer] Drew Pierce’s idea of the Mandarin, this character with a lot of historical baggage, as an actor and a propaganda figure, was really smart. And the reveal of Trevor in Iron Man 3 is one of the funniest moments ever. I love that movie, and he [Sir Kingsley] was game to do it again.” Winderbaum explained that Kingsley’s own affection for the role was a primary driver behind the Marvel One-Shot, All Hail the King. “Sir Ben is one of the best living actors, and the fact that he even wants to play in the toybox with us is already insane. He fell in love with the character of Trevor in Iron Man 3.”

That short film was not the end for Trevor, who made a memorable comeback in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. “When [producer] Jonathan Schwartz was developing Shang-Chi with [director] Destin [Daniel Cretton], they picked up the continuity,” Winderbaum noted. “He was broken out of prison and taken hostage at the end of the short by the actual Ten Rings. They had that lore to deal with. A lot of times at Marvel, there’s something you feel like laundry you have to do that becomes this amazing part of the story. That’s what happened with Shang-Chi.” Now, with Trevor slated to return for Wonder Man, Winderbaum confirmed that the character’s long and winding road will effectively give him his own trilogy. “It kind of has this trilogy feeling.”

Wonder Man Completes Trevor’s MCU Trilogy, But There’s More to Come

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

While the idea of Trevor Slattery’s arc concluding as a neat trilogy with Wonder Man offers a satisfying narrative closure, his story may not be over. While discussing the character’s journey on the Phase Hero podcast, Winderbaum inadvertently revealed a potential future for the new series. “After Wonder Man Season 1, you can map out…,” he began, before being interrupted by cheers from the live audience, who immediately grasped the implication that Wonder Man could receive a second season. Winderbaum then clarified what needs to happen for the show to continue, confirming that its fate now rests squarely on the shoulders of the audience. “That depends on you all. If you watch it, we can make more. That’s the kind of world we are living in now, it’s all about the viewership.”

The plot of Wonder Man provides the perfect stage for Trevor Slattery’s return. The story follows Simon Williams (Abdul-Mateen II), a struggling actor and stuntman trying to land the lead role in a film reboot of the classic superhero, Wonder Man. This meta-narrative allows Trevor to re-enter the MCU in the most fitting way possible: as a fellow actor competing for the same role. Having escaped the Ten Rings, he is now back in the industry, where his bizarre history as the face of a global terrorist threat makes him a unique figure. The dynamic between the aspiring Simon and the washed-up Trevor is central to the show’s premise, with the two actors at opposite ends of their careers. This creates a natural opportunity for Trevor to serve as a mentor, a cautionary tale, or simply a comedic foil as both men navigate the absurdities of the entertainment industry in a world full of actual superheroes.

Wonder Man debuts on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

