The Most Iconic Kids Show of All Time Just Brought Brand New Episodes to Netflix

Perhaps the most well-known kids program in history has made its return with new episodes, after a tumultuous summer which saw the show leave its streaming and cable home. Fortunately, a deal was signed for Netflix to produce more episodes of the classic series, while also allowing it to remain free for everyone on PBS.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the end of its contract with Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO, Sesame Street struck a deal to release new episodes on Netflix. Monday marked the first day of Sesame Street‘s new streaming home, with four half-hour episodes debuting on Netflix’s lineup. Those four episodes will be joined by more classic Sesame Street episodes at some point, but Netflix hasn’t revealed how much of the catalogue is going to be made available.

Monday’s drop of Sesame Street episodes marks the first of three batches of Season 56 that are set to be released on the streaming service. Two more batches of episodes are on the way, but those release dates haven’t been revealed just yet. Sesame Street is being released simultaneously on PBS stations and the PBS KIDS digital platforms, allowing families without a Netflix subscription to continue watching the show.

“Sesame Street’s curriculum is designed to meet children’s most pressing needs — so our focus this season is on kindness and compassion,” said executive producer Sal Perez. “Something we can all use more of today.”

New Sesame Street on Netflix

In addition to the new home on Netflix, Sesame Street has a slightly different format for its 56th season. These new episodes center around one 11-minute story, allowing the characters to grow and a situation to really evolve. The rest of the episode will include segments like Elmo’s World, Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck, Abby’s Magic Beasties, and Tales From 123.

All of the beloved characters from Sesame Street will be around for the new season, so it looks like everybody made the trip over to Netflix from HBO. As far as celebrity guests for Season 56 go, only two have been officially announced at this point. Miley Cyrus will appear in Sesame Street at some point in Season 56, along with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Netflix notes that those are just two of the “many” guests to expect this season, but hasn’t revealed who else will be dropping by Sesame Street to say hello.

Play video

To celebrate the news of the Netflix debut, the streamer released a video of the most beloved Sesame Street characters “auditioning” for beloved Netflix hits like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and I Think You Should Leave. You can check it out in the video above!