The Most Shocking Plot Twist in TV History Happened 13 Years Ago Today (& Fans Still Can’t Get Over It)

A truly shocking plot twist can change a TV show forever, sometimes elevating the story and/or cementing its place in pop culture history. From things like the reveal of who shot J.R. in Dallas and Dr. Bob Hartley’s nightmare in Newhart, through to Lost‘s flash backs -forwards, the Good Place being the Bad Place, the Bent-Neck Lady’s Identity in The Haunting of Hill House, and so much of Breaking Bad‘s “Ozymandias,” there are twists that have left an indelible mark on viewers and television itself.

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For as monumental as some of those twists are, though (and they are of course just a few examples), perhaps none have matched the impact of Game of Thrones‘ Red Wedding, which arrived on this day back in 2013 in Season 3, Episode 9, “The Rains of Castamere.” This – SPOILER ALERT – was the wedding of Edmure Tully to Roslin Frey, wherein the Freys, having colluded with the Lannisters and Boltons, took their revenge upon House Stark. Robb Stark was slain, his mother, Catelyn, soon followed, with all of their bannermen slaughtered as well, in a sequence that will never be forgotten. On its anniversary, viewers are remembering the shock and emotional response it caused:

George watching the fan's reaction to the Red Wedding from 'The Rains of Castemere' is so hilarious. God I loved this show I wished it ended well. 😭😭 https://t.co/InYQe5n8HN pic.twitter.com/CrFwTSnrUq — Amit (@Amit4Films) June 2, 2026

@beck_buckleyy: “something died inside of me the night I watched the red wedding.”

@LukeAdirondack: “this dropped when I was in college and a few days after I was walking by a classroom where a bunch of people were watching it on a projector, and I got to see them through the window as they just exploded in shock and horror as the red wedding happened. awesome stuff.”

@sacraamarte: “it’s funny how the red wedding it’s still the standard for modern television but nothing will ever compare.”

@HayaNur75: “One of the most shocking hours of television ever made. Nothing felt safe after that episode.”

@Sxarlet_bxtch: “My life was permanently shattered when i first saw this episode.”

@JesseDredger: “The first time a TV show legit shocked me and I can never forget it. The Red Wedding in my mind is probably the best twist in fantasy, just masterfully done on page and screen & fantasy hasn’t been the same since.”

Why The Red Wedding Remains So Great (& Probably Won’t Be Topped)

Image via HBO

The Red Wedding breaks the rules of TV, and what’s even more impressive is that it catches viewers off guard just two seasons after Game of Thrones had already done so once. The death of Ned Stark told us that nobody was safe, but after that, surely there was no way we’d lose more of the Starks, the de facto heroes of the story, so soon… right? Oh, how that was so wrong. Because it takes place at a wedding, where we’ve been told guest right is so sacred, it lulls you into a false sense of security, before gradually ratcheting up the tension.

It’s a masterclass in direction and, most crucially, music, which builds and builds. You start to notice something is off, then another, but just when you’re putting the pieces together, all hell breaks loose. It’s worse than Ned being beheaded, in part because it feels like it comes out of nowhere, in part because it’s a total annihilation, even including some shocks for book readers (like Talisa, Robb’s wife, being stabbed in her stomach while pregnant). We’ve had even more time to learn to care for Robb and Catelyn, meaning it had an even bigger emotional gut punch, and hits harder because of what the Starks have already been through.

It holds up perfectly even on multiple rewatches, too, because it’s so well built throughout the course of Season 3, because it’s so well executed, and because it’s such a perfect pivot point for what follows. And it might be even better looking back on it today, because it’s the kind of thing we don’t get as much anymore.

While this was what really solidified Thrones as must-watch TV and the ratings continued to grow long after, this really felt like a communal experience where everyone was watching and reacting at the same time (and the countless reaction videos online support that). It was heartbreaking and internet-breaking, in a way that’s very hard to recapture in a more fractured TV viewing landscape thanks to streaming, and so may never be defeated as the all-time great plot twist.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Max.