The Muppet Show Episodes Are Missing From Disney+ for This Reason

It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights... because The Muppet Show is finally on Disney+! All five seasons of the beloved variety show hit the streaming service on Friday, and The Muppets have already had some fun by promoting the show with hilarious Disney+ posters. While people have been enjoying revisiting some of their favorite hosts and sketches, there are some things missing from the episodes. According to The Wrap, the episodes hosted by Brooke Shields and Chris Langham are completely missing and many other episodes are missing musical numbers.

According to the report, a Disney spokesperson said "it came down primarily to music rights issues." While that seems to be the case for the Shields episode, the Langham one is likely a different story. The former comedian was probably removed due to being found guilty of being in possession of child pornography in 2007. However, Disney declined to comment on that. For more details on the missing moments, one mega-fan took to The Muppets subreddit to share more details. You can check out their post here.

Considering the show ran from 1976 to 1981, there are some things that didn't age well. In fact, some of the episodes on Disney+ feature a warning. You can read the disclaimer below:

"This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it, and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe."

"It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more," Kermit the Frog said in a previous statement. "Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again."

All five seasons of The Muppet Show are now streaming on Disney+.