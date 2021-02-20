WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and More Disney+ Shows Get the Muppets Treatment

✖

Today is a big day for Disney+ fans! Not only did the seventh episode of WandaVision drop, but the streaming service now has all five seasons of The Muppet Show. Disney+ already had most of the Muppet movies and the new show, Muppets Now, but this marks the original show's first time on a streaming platform. To celebrate the return of their first series, the Muppets have inserted themselves into some of Disney+'s originals. There are posters in the style of WandaVision, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and more!

"Do not adjust your television! These shows aren't actually streaming on @DisneyPlus... but all five seasons of #TheMuppetShow are! Raise the curtain and start streaming today," The Muppets tweeted. You can check out all of the posters in the tweets below:

In addition to the posters, Kermit the Frog also released a video today explaining how excited the Muppets are to have The Muppet Show on Disney+. You can check out the video in the tweet below:

It's time to get things started! All five seasons of #TheMuppetShow are now streaming on @DisneyPlus!

"It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more," Kermit the Frog said in a previous statement. "Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again."

The variety talk series first debuted in 1976 and featured many beloved celebrity guests. Stars that appeared on The Muppet Show include Steve Martin, Mark Hamill, Julie Andrews, Liza Minnelli, Elton John, Alice Cooper, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, and Gene Kelly.

