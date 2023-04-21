Netflix's The Night Agent Delivers Massive Opening Weekend Numbers

Over the past few weeks, the streaming data published by Netflix has established FBI thriller The Night Agent as one of its biggest success stories. The show's debut season is the sixth-most watched season of television in Netflix's history. It's a massive hit with a second season already on the way. Now, some outside numbers are backing up Netflix's own data, proving The Night Agent a success no matter how you slice it.

Nielsen's streaming ratings arrive four weeks after the time frame they measure, as opposed to Netflix's numbers that show up the following week. On Thursday, Nielsen released the streaming date for the week of March 20-26. The Night Agent was only available for four days of that window but it managed to blow away all of its competition.

During those first four days, The Night Agent was streamed for more than 2.6 billion minutes, per Nielsen's data. The second-most watched title in that span was Shadow & Bone, which delivered less than half of The Night Agent's total despite having a full seven days of being counted.

The Night Agent Returning for Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix renewed The Night Agent for a second season less than a week after it debuted on the service, showing just how quickly the show was catching on with viewers. Creator and executive producer Shawn Ryan recently spoke with ComicBook.com about what fans can expect from Season 2.

"So one thing I will tell you about Season 2 is it does not take place in the DC area, which is where Season 1 took place," the producer said. "So we'll be in a different part of the world exploring different characters than we had in Season 1. And we're determining who from Season 1 might appear in Season 2. But essentially we're going to be telling a whole brand new story, which is exciting and scary. And with the high bar that Season 1 set for audience expectations, we feel that pressure too. And so we're just going to do our best to tell a story that feels within The Night Agent universe, but that feels new, fresh, and exciting."

