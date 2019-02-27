‘The OA’ Season Two Trailer Released, Release Date Revealed

After a years-long break, The OA is almost back. In a surprise announcement earlier today, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the mind-bending sci-fi thriller, announcing the second set of eight episodes will drop in March.

Due out March 22nd, the second season — Part II, as it’s being called by Netflix — features Prairie (Brit Marling) and Hap (Jason Isaacs) as they managed to teleport themselves to another dimension through the events that ended Part I.

“It was really delicious to dive back into a realm you had been intimate with and land in the body of someone who had not been through all the experiences we watch Prairie go through in Part I,” Marling tells EW in an exclusive reveal.

Along with starring in the series, Marling created the show with longtime collaborator Zal Batmanglij. The latter, of which, compared the second chunk of episodes to a sci-fi noir mystery.

“We think of Part II as very much a noir,” Batmanglij says. “We wanted to come in through the character of a cynical detective. Films like The Big Sleep didn’t seem antiquated [when they came out]. They were very modern. That’s why we thought, ‘What better place than San Francisco and the tech world to set a noir today?’”

The synopsis for the second part of The OA can be found below.

“The “mind-bending” story returns with The OA Part II, which follows OA as she navigates a new dimension, one in which she had a completely different life as a Russian heiress, and one in which she once again finds herself as Hap’s captive. Part II introduces Karim Washington, a private detective tasked with finding a missing teen, Michelle Vu. His path crosses with OA, as they try to solve the mystery of Michelle’s whereabouts and a house on Nob Hill connected to the disappearance of several teenagers. Meanwhile, back in the first dimension, BBA, Angie and the boys find themselves on a journey to understand the truth behind OA’s story and the incredible realities she described.”

As seen in the trailer, The OA: Part II hits Netflix on March 22nd.

Are you excited to see the return of The OA? What'd you think of the initial season?

