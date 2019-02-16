‘The Office’ Funko Pop Figures Are Finally a Reality

If you’ve been on Netflix watching and re-watching episodes of The Office, posting The Office memes online, and religiously wearing your Dunder Mifflin shirt year in and year out, you’ll be super excited to hear that Funko has finally delivered on a collection of Pop figures from this legendary show at New York Toy Fair 2019.

The collection includes Michael Scott, Pam Beesly, Dwight Schrute, Darryl Philbin, Kevin Malone with chili, Jim Halpert with a Chase, and a Toby vs. Michael 2-Pack. All of these Pop figures will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, February 15th.

The Office collection of Pop figures is part of numerous classic TV releases that Funko is dropping today. At the time of writing, other notable additions include Cheers, Community, and The Addams Family. You can keep tabs on all of Funko’s New York Toy Fair 2019 releases via our master list.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.