Fact: The Office LEGO Ideas Set Is Here, and Pre-Orders Launch Today

The day has finally come for fans of The Office. You've watched Friends and Seinfeld get their own LEGO sets, and now it's your turn. Following a successful LEGO Ideas campaign in 2020, the offices of Dunder-Mifflin can be recreated with a 1,164-piece set. What's more, The Office LEGO set (21336) will include a whopping 15 minifigures (a new record) and 12 of the minifigures have 2 facial expressions that can be displayed by turning the heads around.

The minifigure lineup includes Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson and Darryl Philbin, plus a LEGO figure of Angela's cat, Garbage.

Naturally, these minifigures come with iconic accessories. In fact, the whole set is a treasure trove of Easter Egg elements like Kevin's pot of chili, the stapler in Jello, the Golden Ticket, Dundie trophy,'World's Best Boss' mug, Jim's teapot, letter and engagement ring for Pam, Michael's "Threat Level Midnight" screenplay, and Dwight's hidden weapons.

The LEGO layout of the Scranton Dunder Mifflin office includes the reception area, Michael's office (which slides out for display), Jim and Dwight's desk island, Phyllis and Stanley's desk island, the conference room, and more. The set also includes an illustrated booklet about The Office and the set's fan creator and LEGO designers. In this case, the fan creator happens to be Jaijai Lewis, who had the following to say about his creation and the support he received:

"For me, it's a show I go to for comfort. It's hilarious, relatable and heartwarming. I've heard from thousands of supporters over the years that during moments of hardship, they will watch it to lift their spirits. Overall, I worked on this project for nearly seven years. I used behind-the scenes photos, set blueprints and re-watched the show as references for my designs. It was a lot of fun to recreate classic moments from the show over the years. Even after I hit 10,000 votes, I continued adding new features to improve the model. One of my biggest changes was rescaling it to make the set smaller while keeping so many characters. I'm so grateful to the fans who came out to promote and vote for my latest designs, it really means a lot to me."

The Office LEGO Ideas Set is a Walmart exclusive in the US and is expected to be available to pre-order here at some point today, July 15th priced at $119.99. It will officially launch on October 1st.

The Office is currently streaming on Peacock. If you haven't signed up yet, you can try it out here. The first five seasons of The Office are available for free though the service.