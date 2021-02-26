The Office: Peacock Shares Kevin Malone's Special Recipe on National Chili Day

✖

There are over 200 episodes of The Office, which means there are plenty of iconic cold opens throughout the series' run. One of the most famous episode beginnings came in Season 5, Episode 26. "Casual Friday" kicked off with Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) bringing his famous chili into the office, but things go horribly wrong when he drops it on the carpet. In honor of today being National Chili Day, Peacock has decided to share Kevin's recipe with the world. You can check out all of the ingredients and steps below:

Ingredients:

1 lb. 85/15 lean ground beef

1 (12 oz.) coarsely chopped yellow onion

1 (15 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

2 (about 1 oz.) dried ancho chiles

1 cup water

2 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Toppings of your choice (shredded cheese, scallions, etc.)

Instructions:

Combine beef and onion in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Sauté until meat and onion are browned (the trick is to undercook the onions).

Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, toasted ancho chilis, and water.

Season with chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and ground black pepper to taste.

Boil on a low-heat.

Simmer for 15 minutes while covered.

Add the toppings of your choice (shredded cheese, scallions, etc.).

Thanks, Peacock! For an added treat, you can watch the hilarious clip of Kevin below:

Earlier this month, Baumgartner announced that he will be launching his own The Office podcast on iHeartMedia titled "The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner." The show will offer an insider's look at the making of the beloved sitcom with major guests expected to appear, including Steve Carell (Michael Scott) John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Halpert), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), and series creator Greg Daniels.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the series. The actor has her own section on Peacock dedicated to her favorite episodes, but we dug a little deeper and asked her favorite Meredith moment.

"It's hard to pick one, but I will say 'Moroccan Christmas,' when Michael Scott ... is dragging Meredith into rehab in the parking lot. That was really one of my favorite things. Paul Feig was directing. The whole thing was improvised, which is rare. Normally, I got to improvise once in a while, like, in a scene but not the whole thing. Because I think they were planning on putting a voiceover on top of it," Flannery explained. "There was one, but you could still hear us. Which I, you know, working with Steve. I mean, he's the master. It was like a masterclass every time. And being one-on-one with him was always the biggest gift."

Happy National Chili Day to all! Don't forget to undercook the onions, and be sure to check out all nine seasons of The Office on Peacock.